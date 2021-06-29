Tyngsboro softball’s road to Division 2 title started with Ella Beaulieu’s poise in the circle

In both the fourth and fifth, Beaulieu escaped bases-loaded jams while allowing just one run. Her poise, along with her own powerful bat, allowed the Tigers to rally for a 6-5 victory and the state championship at Mike Taylor Memorial Field.

REHOBOTH — Her team trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning of Tuesday’s Division 2 softball final, Tyngsboro senior righthander Ella Beaulieu was facing a bases-loaded, no outs jam against host Dighton-Rehoboth.

“Getting out of those jams was so nerve wracking but so much fun,” said Beaulieu, who has committed to play at UMass Dartmouth.

“I just knew I couldn’t be scared to let them hit. I had to let them hit it and count on my teammates.”

Advertisement

In the fourth, Beaulieu struck out Emily Marcotte for the first out. Then she and the Tigers (16-3) were the beneficiary of a bit of luck. A ground ball hit the runner between first and second, resulting in an out and the runner at third staying put. Finally, second baseman Madison Mical scooped up a ground ball and flipped it from her glove to the shortstop to get out of the jam.

“What my team has is that poise,” Tyngsboro coach April Eringis said. “They’re not afraid. If a hit happens, they come right back at it. They’re aggressive and they want it.”

In the top of the fifth, Beaulieu (3 RBIs) cracked an RBI double to cut the lead to 4-3. Senior Paige Connery followed with a two-run single down the right field line for the lead. Mical put the Tigers up 6-4 with a sacrifice fly, and Beaulieu took care of the rest.

The Falcons loaded the bases again with no outs in the bottom of the fifth. Dighton-Rehoboth (12-2) scored a single run on an error at the plate.

Advertisement

“[Beaulieu] pitched yesterday, all seven innings,” said Eringis. “And I came and saw her today, and the first thing I said to her was, ‘How are you feeling today? Are you sore at all?’ And she said ‘I don’t get sore.’ She’s a machine and I had full faith in her.”

Early on, it was all D-R. Senior Kyleigh McGreevy had a pair of run-scoring hits in the first three innings, and senior pitcher Eliana Raposo belted a two-run homer to center field for a 4-2 lead.

“I’m so proud of everything they’ve accomplished this year,” said first-year coach Katelyn Holmes. “It’s a heartbreaking way to go down, but I wouldn’t want to lose any other way.”

The Tigers were a young team this season, so Eringis — a first-year coach — is already looking toward next year.

“Since the start of the tournament, all I’ve seen is an upward stride and I don’t see any yield, it was like they don’t give up,” said Eringis. “They’re a fighting team and we’re young. We got two seniors so we’re coming back.”

The Tyngsboro softball team capped a 16-3 season with a 6-5 victory over Dighton-Rehoboth for the Division 2 championship. Steve Sousa

Dighton-Rehoboth's Eliana Raposo made a jubilant sprint around the bases after belting a two-run homer to center field. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

In addition to her work in the circle, Tyngsboro's Ella Beaulieu produced three RBIs in the state final. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff