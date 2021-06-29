After bodies are found, some say Canada Day is nothing to celebrate

For decades, families were forced to send their children to boarding schools to assimilate them, in what a national Truth and Reconciliation Commission found in 2015 was an effort to wipe out their cultures. With the discovery of the bodies at two schools in Western Canada, most of them children, many members of Indigenous communities and their leaders say that it’s inappropriate at this moment to celebrate the country behind the system.

“Celebrating Canada Day is being seen as inconsiderate to all the children’s lives that were lost and we encourage everyone to consider the price these children had to pay at the hands of the Canadian government,” Chief Bobby Cameron of the Saskatchewan Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations said in a statement.

Canada Day marks the date, July 1, 1867, when three British colonies were joined together to create the Dominion of Canada. Many Indigenous people have never commemorated Canada Day and view their Canadian citizenship as something that was imposed on them. Others, however, have actively participated in celebrations.

Last Thursday, the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan said that ground-penetrating radar had revealed the remains of 751 people on the grounds of a former residential school for Indigenous children.

In late May, the same technology produced a preliminary finding of 215 remains in unmarked graves on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia. The Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation anticipates that figure will rise considerably when a final analysis is finished.

The findings in Kamloops has prompted Indigenous communities across the country to embark on searches of other former school sites that will likely take years and are expected to substantially increase the grim toll.

None of the bodies from the two schools have been exhumed, so there is no indication yet how they died or when, but the Truth and Reconciliation Commission found that disease, malnutrition and physical, sexual and emotional abuse were widespread at such schools.

Abut 150,000 children passed through the system, which started in the 19th century and was not fully shut down until the 1990s.

The commission, established as part of a class-action lawsuit settlement with former students, estimated that about 4,100 children vanished from the schools nationwide. But an Indigenous former judge who led the commission, Murray Sinclair, said in an email this month that he now believed the number was “well beyond 10,000.” Several Indigenous leaders now put the figure at three to five times Sinclair’s estimate.

Compared to the national holidays of other countries, Canada Day celebrations are not as firmly woven into the country’s cultural fabric, and the day has always been less observed in French-speaking Quebec.

Matthew Hayday, professor of history who has studied Canada Day at the University of Guelph in Ontario, said that it took 12 years to make the date a holiday and the federal government did not regularly begin hosting events on the day until the 1950s. Because of the pandemic, this year’s celebrations have been planned as virtual events.

“The way the day is marked ebbs and flows over time,” Hayday said. “In some ways this year is kind of an ideal year that if you had to cancel because the pandemic limits the amount of disruption.”

Ordinarily, the largest celebration is focused in and around Parliament Hill in Ottawa, where a large concert stage is normally erected and a day and evening of musical performances are capped with fireworks.

Steven Guilbeault, the federal minister whose department organizes the celebrations in the capital, said in an email that the virtual celebrations would go ahead. But he added that the government would focus its attention on commemorating residential school students Sept. 30, which a recently passed law has made into a statutory holiday, National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

“We recognize that for many Canada Day is not an occasion to celebrate,” Guilbeault wrote. “This has been a deeply emotional and traumatic time for Indigenous communities across the country.”

Outside of the capital, celebrations are generally organized by local governments or volunteer committees.

Several of them have now canceled their plans out of respect for Indigenous communities.

“I acknowledge that the Indigenous community has suffered and continues to suffer and grieve,” Angie Hallman, one of the Canada Day organizers in the rural community of Wilmont Township, Ontario, said in an online post announcing her group’s plans to cancel all celebrations, in person and virtually, in support of Indigenous people. “We stop, sit and grieve in silence with them.”

Some local governments in British Columbia and Saskatchewan also called off celebrations.

Last week, Erin O’Toole, leader of the opposition Conservative Party, criticized cities and towns for canceling celebrations.

“I can’t stay silent when people want to cancel Canada Day,” O’Toole said in a speech to his caucus in which he acknowledged that the finding of the remains was a “necessary awakening” on the need for reconciliation between Indigenous people and the rest of Canada.

He added: “But let’s also channel the pain of a Canada falling short to build up the country, not tear it down.”