Security in Afghanistan is decaying, US general says as forces leave

“Civil war is certainly a path that can be visualized if it continues on the trajectory it’s on,” the commander, General Austin S. Miller, told reporters during the news conference. “That should be a concern for the world.”

His assessment, in a rare news conference at the headquarters of US and NATO command in Kabul, was likely to be one of the last publicly delivered by an American four-star general in Afghanistan, where recent events have included a Taliban offensive that has seized around 100 district centers, left dozens of civilians wounded and killed, and displaced thousands more.

KABUL — The commander of the US-led mission in Afghanistan warned on Tuesday that the country could be on a path to chaotic civil war as American and other international troops prepare to leave in the coming weeks.

Speaking from a garden adjacent to the circle of flagpoles that once displayed the flags of the 36 countries that contributed to the US-led NATO mission — now reduced to Turkey, Britain, and the United States — Miller said the troop withdrawal was reaching a point where he would soon end his command, which began in September 2018, and in turn, say goodbye to Afghanistan.

“From a military standpoint it’s going very well,” Miller said of the US withdrawal. He did not offer a timeline for when the withdrawal will be complete. The Taliban, for the most part, have not attacked US or international forces as they have departed, instead focusing the brunt of the violence on the Afghanistan security forces and the civilians caught in the crossfire.

What US forces remain are spread between Kabul and Bagram Air Base, the sprawling base that was once home to thousands of troops and contractors. Bagram is now the final gateway for moving out what troops and equipment remain in the country.

In Washington, the House of Representatives easily passed legislation Tuesday that would make it easier for Afghans who worked for the American military or NATO to relocate to the United States.

Under the bill, former interpreters, drivers, and others who supported the war effort would no longer be required to get a medical examination in Afghanistan as part of the application process for the special immigrant visa. They would instead have to get one within 30 days of their arrival in the United States.

Afghans have been required to get the examination at a single clinic in Kabul. Critics says that’s an unnecessary hurdle during the COVID-19 pandemic and in an already arduous process, made more urgent with the looming withdrawal of troops from the country and the danger faced by those who helped fight the Taliban.

The NATO headquarters, soon to become part of the US Embassy compound, was quiet Tuesday. The Georgian guards who had manned its perimeter were gone, replaced by US Embassy security. The interior, a web of protective cement barriers, barracks, and offices, felt much like an empty home.

Roughly 650 US troops are expected to remain in the country to provide security for diplomats, US officials said last week.

The US military inches closer to the exit, but it is still providing what support it can to the Afghan security forces — flying jets from the aircraft carrier Eisenhower, recently replaced by the Reagan, over Afghanistan to drop airstrikes on Taliban fighters as Afghan security have found themselves under siege.

US airstrikes, targeting groups of Taliban fighters after their recent offensive in the country’s north, have drawn outrage from the Taliban but little else as their fighters continue to take territory daily. The insurgent group has taken dozens of districts in past weeks — sometimes through military means and at others by exploiting local divisions along with mediation with local officials.

Afghan forces have managed to retake several districts, but nothing on the scale of their insurgent foes.

“What we’re seeing is the rapid loss of district centers,” Miller said, adding that he had passed his advice — to pull security forces back to defend key areas such as big cities — on to Afghan leaders.

This domino effect of falling districts has only served to demoralize the Afghan security forces, who have watched their comrades surrender en masse, forfeiting their vehicles and equipment to an increasingly triumphant Taliban. In recent days, the fighting had reached roughly 60 miles away from Kabul, the country’s capital.

To bolster the depleted government forces, militias — some long on the government’s payroll — have gained new prominence, a distinct echo of the civil war in the 1990s when warlords and their fiefs of armed men harassed and taxed residents to the point where the Taliban’s rise was welcome in broad areas of the country. Both President Ashraf Ghani and his newly appointed defense minister have made comments that seemed to welcome the resurgence of such groups.

The militias’ efficacy on the battlefield is questionable, but the government will continue to back their rise because “it will bleed the Taliban by a thousand cuts,” said Ibraheem Bahiss, a consultant with International Crisis Group and independent research analyst.

Abdullah Abdullah, the top Afghan official leading continuing peace talks in Qatar, has been oblique about whether he supported the militias, saying in a recent interview only that they need to be in direct coordination with the security services to avoid any fracturing.

Abdullah, along with Ghani, visited Washington last week to meet with President Biden and lawmakers, with their country’s future anything but certain.

While military planners and intelligence analysts have long had differing assessments on Afghanistan’s prospects, much as they did in the twilight months of the Soviet war in the country, they have come to a consensus that Ghani’s government could fall in as little as six months, according to officials briefed on the intelligence work.

Material from the Associated Press was included in this report.