Drawn to nonfiction: using animation in documentaries

A few filmmakers over the past couple of decades have made entire documentaries from animation. This would seem to contradict the notion of nonfiction film as a representation of objective reality. But in depicting the blurred region shared by perception, memory, and imagination, animation can delve into the subjective realm. Three of these films, cinematic landmarks in their own right, will be available for streaming on the Criterion Channel beginning July 1.

More and more documentarians have included animated sequences to supplement the standard repertoire of such nonfiction devices as interviews, archival material, and filmed footage. Common uses include reenactments (with animation you can reenact anything, and there’s no pretending that it’s the real thing) and illustrative graphics (a must for films about abstruse science). Animation also adds a frisson of magic and wonder.

Each film demonstrates the power of animation in processing trauma. Marjane Satrapi’s “Persepolis” (2007), an adaptation (with Vincent Paronnaud) of her series of graphic novels about growing up in Tehran, summons up mixed memories. “I remember that I lived a peaceful, uneventful life as a little girl,” she begins in voice-over. “I loved fries with ketchup, Bruce Lee was my hero, [and] I wore Adidas sneakers.”

But it being Iran in 1978, history tends to intrude on such childhood idylls. Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi rules, and some of her uncles, grandparents, and family friends have suffered imprisonment, torture, and execution. The shah’s tyranny intensifies as his power weakens, and Satrapi and her family celebrate his overthrow by Islamic revolutionaries. But the regime of the Ayatollah Khomeini is worse; it is just as tyrannical but with religious fanaticism and a nine-year war with Iraq that claims a million lives.

Satrapi is lucky. She leaves her homeland and studies at a university in Vienna. There she suffers prejudice, struggles with her identity, falls in love, and gets depressed — run-of-the-mill woes, comparatively, but her fiery individualism, empathy, and resourcefulness elevate her above self-pity.

That and the sardonic whimsy of the animation. Satrapi says she draws her style from German Expressionism and Italian neorealism, but the gallows humor and arch irony are also reminiscent of Edward Gorey and the animation of Tim Burton. It’s a nightmare world of inky voids and terrifying specters punctured by an impish imagination.

Ari Folman’s “Waltz with Bashir” (2008) opens with a dream about a pack of mad dogs running amok through Tel Aviv. The dreamer, an Israeli veteran of the 1982 invasion of Lebanon, tells Folman about the dream and how it evokes his memories of the war. He asks Folman whether he has had any similar dreams or flashbacks to his time serving as a soldier there. Oddly, Folman has had none of these and remembers almost nothing.

That night he does have a dream, in which he and two other soldiers bathe naked in the sea outside Beirut. It is night and the sky and buildings are illuminated a sickly yellow by flares. They walk into the city slowly and behold . . . what?

To find out he talks with a friend who is a therapist. He suggests that Folman find out what happened by speaking to those who might have also witnessed it. So he visits a fellow soldier, who tells him about how his unit shot up a car killing everybody inside and then found out that they had butchered a family. Another remembers being abandoned by his regiment after an ambush and escaping into the sea, swimming back, and then feeling guilty because the regiment thought he had abandoned them.

Others tell their horror stories, but none remember the incident Folman dreamed of. It seems like they draw a blank, because they can only follow the truth so far. Nonetheless, their recollections stir his memory, and he recalls scenes of terror and carnage. The origin of the dream in which he walks from the sea to the city eludes him — and pursues him.

Memory and dream leak into the present-day reality, as in Richard Linklater’s “Waking Life” (2001). But Folman’s bespoke variation on rotoscoping — an animation technique where drawings are traced from live-action footage — stiffens movement and intensifies details such as a New Yorker magazine resting on a coffee table, blood mopped out of the back of an armored personnel carrier, or flies on the face of a dead child. The effect is both more realistic and more chimerical, with background notes of terrible grief and hilarity underscored by Max Richter’s melancholy score and other music on the soundtrack ranging from punk to Bach.

There’s no hiding from the facts in the powerful, poignant “Tower” (2016), Keith Maitland’s rendering of the 1966 mass shooting from the University of Texas-Austin bell tower. The shooter, Charles Whitman, killed 15 people, including an unborn child, and wounded 32. Maitland combines rotoscoped animation, interviews with survivors and witnesses, actors dramatizing those interviews in voice-overs, and archival footage and photographs. The result is narratively propulsive collage. Details such as a radio playing the Mamas & the Papas’ “Monday, Monday” and an advertisement in the campus co-op for Truman Capote’s “In Cold Blood” tell of a more innocent time, which is about to be brutally brought to an end.

“I finally realized that something was happening that I’d never seen before,” says one of the subjects, a police officer who was among those who finally brought down the killer. Yet he and other ordinary people overcame their astonishment and fear and made a difference.

The film can’t explain what gives people the strength and grace to react with such selflessness and valor. Nor can it explain why someone would commit such a crime and why it keeps happening again and again.

