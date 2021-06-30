Boston stalwart Au Bon Pain sold, again

Au Bon Pain, the Boston-born cafe chain that has been a grab-and-go mainstay for generations of office workers and travelers, is changing hands again.
The company, which for the past 3 years has been owned by the parent firm of Panera Bread, has been acquired by Dallas-based Ampex Brands. Ampex runs a group of Pizza Hut, KFC, Taco Bell, Long John Silver’s, and 7-Eleven stores, and with the acquisition it is getting a brand of its own that it can franchise to other operators.
The new owner, which said it had completed the acquisition on Tuesday, intends to grow the footprint of Au Bon Pain, which has faced a particularly difficult slog through the pandemic and closed numerous stores — including at least one in downtown Boston — over the last 15 months.
Though quick-service restaurants generally did well over the past year, Au Bon Pain was limited by its stores’ concentration in office districts, airports, and hospitals. Ampex is betting that those locations will be an asset again as the economy recovers.
“The US is reopening, and our markets are coming back to life,” Ericka Garza, a former Pizza Hut executive who will be Au Bon Pain’s president, said in a statement. “As we open our cafés, Au Bon Pain’s brand reputation, loyal following, strong real estate and menu position the brand favorably for success.”
Terms of the acquisition, which includes 171 Au Bon Pain locations as well as franchising rights to an additional 131 locations, were not disclosed.
Au Bon Pain got its start in Boston in 1981. Ampex’s initially plans to focus on Au Bon Pain’s existing cafés in key markets in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. Once existing cafés are reopened and seeing positive results, Ampex will look to expand, starting with corporate-owned locations.
Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen.