Boston stalwart Au Bon Pain sold, again

Au Bon Pain, the Boston-born cafe chain that has been a grab-and-go mainstay for generations of office workers and travelers, is changing hands again.

The company, which for the past 3 years has been owned by the parent firm of Panera Bread, has been acquired by Dallas-based Ampex Brands. Ampex runs a group of Pizza Hut, KFC, Taco Bell, Long John Silver’s, and 7-Eleven stores, and with the acquisition it is getting a brand of its own that it can franchise to other operators.

The new owner, which said it had completed the acquisition on Tuesday, intends to grow the footprint of Au Bon Pain, which has faced a particularly difficult slog through the pandemic and closed numerous stores — including at least one in downtown Boston — over the last 15 months.