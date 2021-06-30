Celtics grants aim to boost Black-owned small businesses

Austin is one of the first recipients of a new $1 million grant program launched by Vistaprint and the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, in partnership with the NAACP, to aid Black-owned small businesses in New England. The first wave of Power Forward Small Business Grant winners, announced Wednesday, run businesses ranging from food service to health care to job training services, said Celtics president Rich Gotham.

Now, Austin has won $25,000 to help her continue her mission.

Dianne Austin was battling breast cancer when she searched stores across Boston for a wig that looked like her natural curls. When she saw how few options suited Black wig wearers, she launched her own business — Coils to Locs Wigs — to fill the gap. She was just getting started when the pandemic hit. Business dried up.

“[We selected] those businesses that we thought really showed not just the most need, but the highest impact: making the biggest difference in their community by providing a valuable service or creating jobs,” he said.

Winners learned the news via surprise visits from Celtics center Tacko Fall, President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens, and mascot Lucky the Leprechaun. Austin thought she was getting on a call for a final-round interview, and was ready to answer questions about her application. A few minutes in, Lucky broke the news.

“I tried to stay composed because I was on a Zoom call,” Austin said. “But once that Zoom call ended, I was dancing around the room.”

Austin said she’ll use the $25,000 grant to build a website. Currently, Coils to Locs distributes directly to hospitals and does not have a brick-and-mortar location. Austin said a website would help her reach more customers, and more easily set up deliveries. She’ll also hire a business development expert to expand hospital partnerships across the country.

But also, Austin said, the grant is a vote of confidence, a sign she’s on the right track and that others appreciate her endeavor.

“Sometimes people don’t understand why it’s important to be able to find a wig that is culturally sensitive to the wig wearer,” Austin said. “A wig, especially for medical hair loss, it’s really not a vanity purchase. It’s a way for the wearer to feel like themselves as much as possible, to have some control over their lives.”

Since announcing the program in February, the Celtics and Vistaprint have received nearly 600 applications from more than 460 communities across New England. Black-owned businesses with 25 employees or fewer are eligible.

“To be very clear, we’re still looking to receive applicants,” said Emily Whittaker, Vistaprint’s president for North America. “And the ones who have been submitted, they’re still eligible. They’re still in the pool.”

These sort of grants are valuable, said Segun Idowu, president of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, because Black entrepreneurs have historically had less access to venture capitalists willing to invest in their businesses, and banks often levy higher interest rates on Black borrowers. Their size matters too, he said. Few programs in the region have doled out five-figure sums to small businesses, and $25,000 could be a vital lifeline.

To Idowu, the $1 million initiative is a signal that Black entrepreneurship is on the rise and worth supporting. These awards are not just grants, he said, but investments in Black businesses.

“If the Celtics and Vistaprint and the national NAACP were able to find us,” Idowu said, “we should not be hearing from local business owners and policy makers and corporate leaders that Black businesses and entrepreneurs cannot be found.”

Another recipient, Kristen Pope, said she was in “utter shock” at the news. She’d never applied for a grant before, she said, and when she threw her name into the hat, she was hopeful but not expectant.

“I’m still giddy,” said Pope, who runs On-Air Academy, a virtual journalism training program. “I feel like I’m reliving it every time I talk about it. I lost all composure and I just feel so blessed and very, very humbled.”

In her previous career as a broadcast reporter, Pope said she became highly aware of which stories are prioritized and which are neglected, or often inaccurately told. Her goal, she said, was to create content representative of the voices that are less heard in mainstream media.

“As a journalist of color, I have been in the newsroom many, many times as the only person advocating for a story to be told in a balanced, contextual way,” Pope said. “More journalists of color need to be in newsrooms where stories are being told.”

When she first launched Pope Productions in 2014, it was more of a passion project than a business. It wasn’t profitable, she said, and she didn’t know how to make it so. Then she launched On-Air Academy in 2019, as a training course focused on journalists of color. She has placed trainees at news stations around the country.

During the pandemic, she had wanted to apply for a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program. But by the time she began her application, funding had run out. Pope said she plans to use the $25,000 Power Forward Grant to update her online curriculum and website, and upgrade the camera and microphone she’s been using for seven years.

Another recipient, Bred Gourmet in Dorchester, plans to use the proceeds to build back from the pandemic, which swept through the food service industry.

Founder Tambo Barrow hopes the money will help his restaurant rehire after losing a number of employees over the past year. And he’ll invest in marketing, aiming to bring customers back.

“In the seven years that we’ve been there, we’ve always tried to do right, especially by the community, Barrow said. “And we’ve always prided ourselves in providing a great product. Getting noticed for that is always a great feeling.”

Angela Yang can be reached at angela.yang@globe.com.