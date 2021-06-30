Lasell gets its largest-ever donation, $6.6M, from mother of alum who died from cystic fibrosis

“This was the highlight of her life,” said Michael Alexander, Lasell’s president. “She was supported in a way that allowed her to learn and grow and develop. She was forever grateful to Lasell. ... Michal is a symbol of how small- and medium-sized institutions can support students and meet them where they are.”

Lasell is announcing this week that it will name its undergraduate business school the Michal Longe ‘95 School of Business, after the 1995 graduate who blossomed when she attended Lasell. The value of the $6.6 million gift from Barbara Longe makes it the largest in the school’s 170-year history. Michal died from complications of her disease in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., in 2003.

The largest-ever donation to Newton’s Lasell University came from an unexpected source: the sale of private company stock bequeathed by the mother of a graduate who died at a relatively young age from cystic fibrosis.

Alexander said the 2,000-student university received the stock in 2018 when a foundation run by Longe’s family was looking to liquidate. He said the shares from the foundation were in a privately held construction company. Alexander declined to name the company, but Barbara Longe is part of a family that has run an infrastructure construction business in upstate New York called D.A. Collins for decades. Michal worked at the company, founded by her grandfather Donald Collins, as a marketing executive after graduating from Lasell.

Alexander said he negotiated to sell the shares in 2020 back to the company; Lasell had been the only significant owner of shares in the business outside of the family. Lasell received $6.6 million from that sale. Alexander declined to say what the stake’s estimated value was in 2018, when it was given to the school, but he conceded that it appreciated significantly since then. The business school does not occupy a specific building on the 54-acre campus in Newton’s Auburndale village.

Now, Alexander is hoping to turn the donation into a gift that keeps on giving, by inspiring other “naming rights” deals and growing the university’s $54 million endowment, as part of a capital campaign that the Lasell board approved this spring. Lasell has four other undergraduate schools and a graduate school that could be named as a result of such donations.

“It’s a real opportunity for the school to keep burnishing its reputation,” Alexander said. “This is a moment in time when we think people will be motivated to help us build that endowment.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.