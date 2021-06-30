Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Sandwich tern, a white-rumped sandpiper, a black guillemot, a common murre, 2 little gulls, 70 Bonaparte’s gulls, 6 lesser black-backed gulls, 85 roseate terns, 250 least terns, a great shearwater, a sooty shearwater, and 4 Manx shearwaters.

Two sandhill cranes were spotted flying over Wellfleet.

Recent sightings (through June 22) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Birds tallied from a boat trip east of Chatham included a razorbill, a Wilson’s storm-petrel, a Cory’s shearwater, 1,250 great shearwaters, and 550 sooty shearwaters.

Two Caspian terns were at Nauset Beach.

Other sightings around the Cape included at least one chuck-will’s widow and 2 blue grosbeaks in Falmouth; 2 red crossbills in Falmouth and two more in Barnstable; a merlin in Harwich; 2 brant and 4 continuing yellow-crowned night-herons at Hallet’s Mill Pond in Yarmouthport; and immature bald eagles in Eastham and Provincetown.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



