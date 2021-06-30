fb-pixel Skip to main content
BIRD SIGHTINGS

Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Updated June 30, 2021, 56 minutes ago

Recent sightings (through June 22) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Two sandhill cranes were spotted flying over Wellfleet.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Sandwich tern, a white-rumped sandpiper, a black guillemot, a common murre, 2 little gulls, 70 Bonaparte’s gulls, 6 lesser black-backed gulls, 85 roseate terns, 250 least terns, a great shearwater, a sooty shearwater, and 4 Manx shearwaters.

Birds tallied from a boat trip east of Chatham included a razorbill, a Wilson’s storm-petrel, a Cory’s shearwater, 1,250 great shearwaters, and 550 sooty shearwaters.

Two Caspian terns were at Nauset Beach.

Other sightings around the Cape included at least one chuck-will’s widow and 2 blue grosbeaks in Falmouth; 2 red crossbills in Falmouth and two more in Barnstable; a merlin in Harwich; 2 brant and 4 continuing yellow-crowned night-herons at Hallet’s Mill Pond in Yarmouthport; and immature bald eagles in Eastham and Provincetown.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.


