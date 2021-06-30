Discover big nature and puny crowds at these national parks

Even in the best of times, it’s no fun to navigate crowded hiking trails and traffic jams when you’re trying to experience Mother Nature’s glories. Here are some parks that offer raging beauty and plenty of personal space. Note that all national parks that charge fees will waive them on several days this year, including Aug. 4, Aug. 25, Sept. 25, and Nov. 11.

Visitation to the US national parks was down by 27.6 percent in 2020 (largely because of temporary park closures, according to the National Park Service), totaling 237 million visitors. But 2021 is forecast to be a banner year, as we’re raring to get outside and kick up our heels in America’s premier playgrounds.

You may have to give up connectivity at Isle Royale National Park, but with views like this, who cares? Drew Mason/Pure Michigan

Isle Royale, Michigan. Annual visitation: approximately 18,000

Key advice for visitors to Isle Royale: Bring toilet paper. Outhouses will not be stocked. Wi-Fi? Nope. Cell service? Spotty. And if that makes you think, “Sign me up!” you’re the kind of self-sufficient traveler who will love this barely-touched wilderness (the least-visited national park in the contiguous United States).

This is Deep North Woods Country, surrounded by Lake Superior. It’s a zone of such incredible beauty you’ll overlook the effort it takes to get here — a connecting flight to Houghton County (Mich.) Memorial Airport, typically through Detroit or Chicago, or a flight to Duluth (Minn.) International Airport, typically through Minneapolis/St. Paul, followed by a three-hour drive to Grand Portage, Minn., followed by a ferry trip to Rock Harbor (on the northeast end of the island) or Windigo (on the southwest end). There’s also a ferry from Copper Harbor, Mich., to Rock Harbor, as well as seaplane service from Minnesota and Michigan. Got that? The park’s website does a good job of outlining the possibilities.

The first decision should be, how much do you need in the way of trappings? There’s Rock Harbor Lodge, home to two restaurants, and the Windigo Camper Cabins, plus 36 campgrounds and backcountry camping. (Camping is first-come, first-served, except for group camping, so campsites may fill up during high season, from mid-July through August.) No doubt you’ll sleep like a baby, exhausted from days of canoeing, kayaking, fishing, and hiking, plus the freshest, pine-scented air imaginable. This isn’t one of those spur-of-the-moment vacations — it takes some strategizing — but wow. The park is closed from Nov. 1 to April 15 because of extreme weather conditions. www.nps.gov/isro.

While everyone else is at Olympic or Mount Rainier national parks, do yourself a favor and check out the lesser-known North Cascades National Park — it got fewer than 40,000 visitors in 2019 and offers ranging natural beauty. Annette Pitts

North Cascades National Park, Washington. Annual visitation: 38,208 (2019)

Barely three hours from Seattle, this quiet alpine wilderness is a wonderland of jagged peaks, glaciers, and more than 300 lakes and ponds. The park is part of national park complex that includes the Ross Lake and Lake Chelan National Recreation Areas. (Annual combined visitation tops one million, but there’s plenty of space to get lost.)

The 681,000-acre park complex features some of the wildest, most rugged mountains outside of Alaska, rising from deep glacier-carved valleys. Thousands of miles of rivers and stream flow to Puget Sound. The park encompasses eight climate zones, home to Columbia black-tailed deer, pikas, black bears, and gray wolves.

Compared to Washington State’s Olympic and Mount Rainier national parks, North Cascades doesn’t have that iconic peak or that signature lodge that draws travelers. But it’s got gorgeousness to spare, plus great paddling on Ross Lake, and access to 50.5-mile-long Lake Chelan. On Lake Chelan’s northern headwaters, the historic town of Stehekin — located within the park, and reachable by foot trail, air, or water — is a throwback to a more relaxed, unconnected time.

Camping is the way to go, with prime campsites set on the lakeside or tucked into old-growth forest. Note that North Cascades National Park is accessible only by foot or unpaved road. All services, including drive-in and boat-in campgrounds and lodging, are located within the Ross Lake and Lake Chelan National Recreation Areas. www.nps.gov/noca.

There’s bewitching beauty below ground at Great Basin National Park — a marble cavern filled with formations. See Lehman Caves on a guided tour. Sydney Martinez

Great Basin National Park, Nevada. Annual visitation: approximately 90,000

It’s an intriguing landscape of desert and mountains, but this 77,108-acre park, located about five hours north of Las Vegas, doesn’t show its hand. Beyond the 13,063-foot summit of Wheeler Peak and the sage-covered hillsides are vast groves of ancient bristlecone pines, some of the oldest trees on earth. Double down with two great hikes (among many): Bristlecone Pine Trail, home to those sculptural-looking pine trees, and Lexington Arch Trail, named for its stunning feature: a six-story limestone arch. And did we mention Lehman Caves, a marble cavern decorated with stalactites, stalagmites, helictites, popcorn, and shield formations? You can find out which one is which on a guided tour of the subterranean passages.

Look for bighorn sheep as you drive up 12-mile-long mountain-hugging Wheeler Peak Scenic Drive. And while you may not see them, at least 10 species of bats have been found in the vicinity of Great Basin National Park. The National Park Foundation has funded an all-women Nevada Conservation Corps crew to support habitat restoration and bat monitoring here, helping to protect the species in the park.

Some say this place is best experienced after nightfall, thanks to some of the darkest night skies in the country. The park installed an Astronomy Amphitheater this year, outfitted with red lights to aid night vision. Park Rangers lead workshops and discussions that explore the mysteries of the galaxy. Who needs sequins and neon when you’ve got this? www.nps.gov/grba.

One of the best views of Garden Key, home of Fort Jefferson, is by air. Seaplanes, private boats, and a ferry will deliver you to the Dry Tortugas. Handout

Dry Tortugas, Florida. Annual visitation: 79,200 (2019)

If you want to explore this park, plan to get wet — most of its acreage is open water. Less than one percent of the Dry Tortugas’ 100 square miles is dry land. That would be the seven small islands that sit 70 miles west of Key West. This one requires some planning: it’s accessible only by private boat, seaplane (www.keywestseaplanecharters.com), or ferry. Most visitors opt for the latter, the Yankee Freedom Ferry (www.drytortugas.com), a high-speed catamaran from Key West.

You’ll land at 14-acre Garden Key, home to the park’s signature feature, Fort Jefferson. It took nearly 30 years to build Fort Jefferson (1846-1875), and although it was never completed nor fully armed, it formed a link in the chain of coastal forts that stretched from Maine to California.

Explore the fort, and then cool off with an ocean swim or a snorkel. Some visitors love this island so much, they sleep over in the primitive campground. Book camping through the park service website at www.nps.gov/drto/planyourvisit/camping.htm. (Campsites sell out months in advance, so make reservations far ahead of your vacation, for the campground and the ferry. Seaplanes do not transport campers.) Although there are no concessions in the park, guests on the ferry excursion get breakfast and lunch. Campers need to bring all their own provisions, including food, water, a tent, and sunscreen. Note that campsites do not have electrical power.

There’s not a lot of shade here, but hey, this is Florida. www.nps.gov/drto.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com