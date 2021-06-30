The history of baseball jerseys, the Vineyard’s new dining guide, and an Art Deco hotel in D.C.

Learn about the history of the American baseball shirt at a new exhibit at the Worcester Art Museum through Sept. 12. “The Iconic Jersey: Baseball x Fashion” coincides with the opening of Polar Park, the Woo Sox stadium, and chronicles the design evolution of baseball jerseys and their impact on streetwear and fashion over the past 170 years. The show features 37 historic and contemporary garments, from Jesse Tannehill’s 1908 Red Sox uniform to MIZIZI’s Black Lives Matter jersey. The exhibit, organized by the museum’s curator of American art Erin Corrales-Diaz, includes a fascinating catalog of baseball shirts and explores the boundary of fine art and everyday objects. Learn about the New York Knickerbockers first baseball uniform in 1849, featuring blue woven pantaloons, a white flannel shirt, and straw hat, up to today’s more casual style. Admission free ages 17 and younger, $14 college students and ages 65 and older, $18 adults; closed July 4. 508-799-4406, www.worcesterart.org.

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with Sourcebook Productions and Flowcode to offer The Dining Sourcebook.

The Vineyard’s new restaurant guide

Get a free guide to Martha’s Vineyard restaurants and support the island’s local businesses. The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with Sourcebook Productions and Flowcode to offer The Dining Sourcebook, an interactive guide that provides real-time information for visitors in print and digital format. The guide includes information on local restaurants, such as location, hours, phone number, a short description, and a QR code so you can look up menus for sit-down and grab-and-go meals. It lists restaurants by town, from bakeries, cafés, and ice cream shops to the local food pantry. The digital version, which is available through the chamber’s website, includes a link for directions to each eatery. Pick up a hard copy at local hotels, inns, real estate offices, or the Vineyard’s Chamber of Commerce in Vineyard Haven. 508-693-0085, www.mvy.com.

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce's The Dining Sourcebook.

Bike to volcanoes and waterfalls

Explore three volcanoes in the Pacific Northwest on Escape Adventures’ new five-day road biking tour. The Volcanoes and Waterfalls tour takes cyclists on a journey through rain forests and woodlands and past glacial plains and volcanic blast zones as it makes it way from Mount St. Helens to Mount Rainier and Mount Hood, with regular departures through September. Highlights include a visit to the three majestic mountains, the country’s second-highest waterfall (Multnomah Falls), and the 1.32-million-acre Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Bike 145-250 miles and enjoy descents of 25 different peaks along the way. Cyclists overnight at family-owned lodges and inns. $2,495 per person, which includes transportation, lodging, food, guides, permits, and park fees. 800-596-2953, escapeadventures.com.

DC’s new Art Deco hotel

Explore the nation’s capital and then stay in a cool new hotel in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C. The Lyle recently opened in a 1940s Art Deco building that once housed apartments. The renovated property now has 196 hotel rooms (56 of which have kitchenettes), a restaurant serving American fare, meeting spaces, and a gym. You’ll find burl wood Art Deco headboards, rattan seating, Berber carpets, and luxury linens in the residential-style rooms. Dogs get free homemade treats and a cozy bed. Room rates start at $149 per night. 202-964-6750, www.lyledc.com.

Take your tunes on the road with Sonos’s new Roam portable speaker.

A rocking little speaker

Take your tunes on the road with Sonos’s new Roam portable speaker. This tiny device— about the size of a tall soda can — offers robust sound and, thanks to its Trueplay technology, adjusts the sound quality based on your surroundings, so it sounds great whether you’re outside — at the beach or your campsite, for instance — or in a hotel room. The rugged speaker is dustproof, waterproof, and drop-proof, so you can take it on all your adventures. Tap the buttons to play, pause, adjust volume, skip or replay a song, turn off microphones, and pair with your Bluetooth device. Use it with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to play music, check the weather, and control your smart home devices. Apple users will appreciate Roam’s AirPlay 2 compatibility. The speaker provides up to 10 hours of play time per charge. Use any Qi-certified charger to wirelessly recharge the speaker or the included cord. $169. 800-680-2345, www.sonos.com.

An instant portable recliner

Bring the Giga Lounger on your summer adventures and you’ll have an inflatable reclining chair for the beach, your campsite, outdoor concerts, or wherever your travels take you. The clever and lightweight lounger packs into a stuff sack about the size of a small pillow. Pull it out, fold the roll-top opening closed and clip it shut, and then hit the inflate button. The lounger has a small built-in electric pump and a 2600 mAh power bank that blow the recliner up in just over a minute. The battery can inflate the chair about 25 times before needing to be recharged using the included micro-USB cord. It can also recharge your small devices in a pinch. The water-resistant lounger measures about 10 inches thick when set up, meaning you won’t feel every lump or pebble underneath, and supports up to 300 pounds. $89. gigalounges.com.

KARI BODNARCHUK

