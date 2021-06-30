Savoring the triumphs of a harborfront open to all

Atlantic Wharf on Fort Point Channel was our starting point for the third leg of the Harborwalk.

We never realized how compact Boston’s inner harbor is until we trekked the third leg of the Boston Harborwalk. It skirts the edges of the Financial District, Downtown, and the North End before crossing the Charles River into Charlestown. Scenic overlooks, benches, public restrooms, green parklands, and recreational facilities dot this mature stretch. Friends of the Boston Harborwalk have also erected enough informational placards to prep walkers for a degree in local history.

We picked up where we left off at the end of the second walk — Atlantic Wharf looking back on the Congress Street bridge and the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum. Actually, Griffins Wharf, where the tea went into the harbor in 1773, is buried under landfill created with rubble from the Great Fire of 1872. A brass plaque on the Seaport Boulevard side of 470 Atlantic Ave. memorializes the spot. The modern tower also has a 14th floor public observation deck (10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, ID required) with sweeping vistas from the Seaport to the North End. And that’s just getting started.

James Hook & Co. has been selling lobsters to Bostonians since 1925. David Lyon

Across Seaport Boulevard, James Hook & Co. (440 Atlantic Ave., 617-423-5501, jameshooklobster.com) has been in operation since 1925. Hotel construction is scheduled to begin on the site later this year, but for now, the lobster purveyor at the foot of the long-closed Northern Avenue bridge remains a welcome taste of the salty waterfront of yore. (They’ll be back when the hotel is built.) Hook’s barebones menu is available for takeout or tent dining. Is it ever too early in the day for a lobster roll?

Advertisement

Harborwalk signage is very good in the Downtown and North End sections. David Lyon

While we might be nostalgic for old Boston, we also cheer improved harbor access, which the hotel project must provide by law. After a narrow strip behind the Coast Guard building, the Harborwalk springs into the sunlight at Rowes Wharf, proof positive of the power of waterfront covenants. Building codes and sensitive design created a waterfront hub here that’s just as welcoming to Boston Harbor Hotel guests as it is to folks riding the ferries and water taxis, eating at the Rowes Wharf Sea Grille outdoor patio, or settling in on the steps to watch a film or concert.

Advertisement

Rowes Wharf is all the more remarkable given the Harborwalk’s modest beginnings. According to architect Ed Roche, who worked at the former Boston Redevelopment Authority, the initial stretch of the Harborwalk was the strip behind the Harbor Towers pool. Outfitted with a couple of benches, it literally paved the way for more and better.

Rowes Wharf captures the best of the new Boston waterfront with a nod to historic architecture. David Lyon

But the New England Aquarium — less than a half-hour stroll from our starting point — jump-started the harborfront renaissance. The aquarium’s original Cambridge Seven-designed building opened in 1969 on a shoreline characterized by blowing trash, rotted piers, and cracked asphalt parking lots. Shiny glass and metal additions have overpowered the original concrete box, but the aquarium’s squat grace holds up surprisingly well. We never pass without watching harbor seals cavort in their tank out front. And while we didn’t walk up and down every surviving wharf on this journey, we did continue behind the aquarium on Central Wharf to peer through glass at the pool shared by California sea lions and northern fur seals.

Central Wharf flows into Long Wharf, Boston’s principal shipping center in the Age of Sail. In 1756, it extended a half mile into the harbor. Truncated by half, Long Wharf now berths ferries and harbor cruise boats instead of multimasted East Indiamen. Although the Boston Marriott Long Wharf hotel dominates the wharf, remnants of shipping history survive in the handsome granite Custom House Block and the brick former warehouses filled by the Chart House restaurant.

Advertisement

We could have easily detoured to Quincy Market or into the North End for lunch. But we stuck with the Harborwalk along the edge of Christopher Columbus Park to the bristle of North End wharves: Commercial, Lewis, Union, Burroughs, and Battery. At Café Amalfi (5 Battery Wharf, 617-936-4760, batterywharfhotelboston.com/dining/caf-amalfi), we picked up sandwiches and brownies to go.

The view over Charlestown's Constitution Marina shows the North End and North Station skyline. David Lyon

Security at the Coast Guard station next door trumps the public right to shoreline access. The base sits on the site of Edmund Hartt’s Shipyard, which built and launched the USS Constitution in 1797. A walk around on Commercial Street delivered us to the recently redeveloped recreational complex of Puopolo Playground and Langone Park.

Historian Walter Muir Whitehill hit the nail on the head when he described Boston’s ‶perennial occupation of making room for itself.″ This waterfront park is one of the most recent success stories of that endeavor. In the 1890s, North End residents enjoyed a sandy swimming beach, which pollution shut down in the 20th century. The climate-resilient design protects the new park from potential flooding at least through 2050, a model for waterfront development in the age of global warming.

Advertisement

Viewed from Constitution Wharf, the USS Constitution sits at her berth with Bunker Hill Monument in the background. David Lyon

We passed the baseball fields and found a picnic table next to the Alvaro ‶John″ Paolo bocce courts. Alas, no contests were in progress as we ate, but we had a great view of the USS Constitution berthed across the water in the Charlestown Navy Yard. As we mentioned, the inner harbor is surprisingly compact.

Construction on the North Washington Street bridge made it a little tricky to get to Charlestown. We had to cross the street and take a set of stairs down to Lovejoy Wharf, where Night Shift Brewing (617-456-7687, nightshiftbrewing.com) opened in mid-May. A short walk through a parking lot led to the Charles River Locks and Dam, the 1978 structure that regulates water levels in the river and provides a ladder for spawning fish. A twisting pedestrian and cycle path crosses the structure. We’ve never had to wait for a boat to clear the locks, which seem to be more used by waterfowl than watercraft. Atop the dam, we struck some tones on Paul Matisse’s public art installation called ‶Charlestown Bells″ before crossing to Charlestown’s Paul Revere Park, where off-leash dogs might actually outnumber dog owners.

Night Shift Brewing's Lovejoy Wharf outpost is convenient to both the Harborwalk and the TD Garden. David Lyon

Warren Avenue passes under the Charlestown side of the bridge to reconnect to the Harborwalk at Constitution Wharf after passing the pleasure craft marina. We suddenly turned a corner at the end of the wharf and discovered the best view we’ve ever seen of the USS Constitution. A bronze plaque in a pocket park near the entrance to the Charlestown Navy Yard identifies the actual spot where Revere was rowed ashore to embark on his celebrated ride. The USS Constitution (617-242-5601, nps.gov/bost, ID required) is open for tours Friday-Sunday, while the USS Constitution Museum (617-426-1812, ussconstitutionmuseum.org) is open Thursday-Sunday.

Advertisement

The Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital rises next to the Charlestown Navy Yard's Pier 11. David Lyon

Beyond the museum, Shipyard Park has lovely gardens as well as million-dollar views of Boston’s skyscraper skyline. We were tempted to commandeer a couple of lawn chairs and sit there all day. The ferry terminal back to Long Wharf is located at the end of the wharf, making this spot one option for ending the journey.

But we were happy to keep winding our way up and down the Charlestown piers (except the fenced-off wasteland of Pier 5), passing restaurants, private marinas, a sailing center, a boat club, and a fitness center until we found ourselves next to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital at kid-friendly Menino Park. We continued along the Harborwalk to Pier 11, the largest and northernmost pier at Charlestown Navy Yard. It was constructed in the 1940s and 1950s to accommodate modern warships, but now its all-weather planking is the purview of power walkers, strolling lovers, and harbor anglers.

One of the niftiest Harborwalk amenities, in fact, is Pier 11′s fish cleaning station, which consists of a stainless steel tray, a waste receptacle, a hose, and a sign asking users to clean up after themselves. Nearby placards tout such harbor species as striped bass, bluefish, winter flounder, mackerel, and cod. Those long-ago Puritans were clearly foresighted in guaranteeing shoreline access for navigation, for fowling, and, of course, for fishing. A clean harbor makes a sweet catch.

Patricia Harris and David Lyon can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com.

Pier 11 in Charlestown makes a nice, extended seaside stroll. David Lyon

BOSTON HARBORWALK PART 3

Start: South Station (Red Line)

End: Pier 11 (93 bus) or MBTA ferry Shipyard Park to Long Wharf

Distance: About 6 miles, three and one-half hours with lunch stop

Interactive Harborwalk map: bostonharborwalk.org

Next: East Boston to Belle Isle Marsh

Patricia Harris can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com. David Lyon can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com.