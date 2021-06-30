10 new Americans become citizens aboard USS Constitution

US District Court Judge Rya Zobel presided, and chief of naval operations Admiral Mike Gilday and former ambassador to Honduras James Nealon offered congratulatory remarks that emphasized inclusivity and unity, according to Hernandez.

“It was as warm as my fervor and love for this country,” said Dr. Howard Hernandez, who was born in the Philippines and spent 13 years going through the immigration process. For Hernandez the moment was “monumental.”

Ten people with connections to the armed forces were granted US citizenship Wednesday during a ceremony on board the USS Constitution in Charlestown.

Each of the 10 citizenship candidates were from different countries including the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Ghana, Ireland, and Jamaica. Among the candidates was a member of the Coast Guard, an Army veteran, two members of the Air Force, and four active members of the Army — including Hernandez.

While many of them did not know one another personally, Hernandez said he felt a “strong bond” with the people who stood next to him during “one of the best moments of [his] life.”

Hernandez was born with a heart defect and said an American surgeon gave him a second chance at life. He spent his childhood learning English by watching Friends and Sesame Street and studying so that he could attend medical school. He came to the US to get a “top notch” education so he can one day be like the doctor who saved him. Today, he feels one step closer to that dream.

“I admire how Americans — like me, now— have very big hearts,” Hernandez said. “It is a privilege and an honor.”