An online trail leaves few clues about Winthrop shooter

Such acts of terror are increasingly perpetrated by white men under the age of 30 who believe in the superiority of white people, experts on extremism said. The behavior of Allen, who was 28, serves as a startling reminder that white supremacy and extremism endure even in liberal New England.

“When [Nathan Allen] became radicalized, or when he started believing these things, we are not certain yet,” Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Monday.

The man who crashed a stolen truck and killed two people in Winthrop left behind few public clues about the ideology that motivated such harrowing violence, though authorities found personal writings from as recently as last week that included “troubling white supremacy rhetoric” and hand-drawn swastikas.

“It’s easy for you to possibly think this type of thing only happens in Charlotte, or when we saw the insurrection on January 6, that those were individuals from down south. This happened in Winthrop,” Rollins added on Monday. Winthrop, which is bordered by the diverse cities of Revere and East Boston, is 93 percent white and 2 percent Black. After stealing a truck and crashing into a building, Allen fatally shot two Black residents, Ramona Cooper, 60, and David Green, 68. He encountered a number of white people but didn’t harm them. Allen was then shot and killed by a police sergeant.

The investigation into his actions remains ongoing, though law enforcement officials have considered the possibility that he may have been targeting a nearby synagogue, Winthrop police chief Terence Delehanty said in a brief interview. He had two weapons at the time of the killings.

Allen’s online trail reveals few indications about his alleged journey into white supremacy.

A recently licensed physical therapist, he did not espouse extremist views on public social media accounts the Globe accessed. He also did not appear to have an account linked to his phone number on Telegram, the encrypted chat app popular with some far-right activists.

Indeed, Rollins said Allen “likely appeared unassuming”: he was married and employed, with a doctorate and no criminal history.

Other details about his life are difficult to contextualize in light of the extraordinary violence he committed over the weekend. He was a drummer in a punk-rock band and graduated from Wareham High School in 2010. His social media pages are brimming with boxing references and photos of his two pet rabbits.

In recent years, he boxed at Boston Boxing & Fitness, according to his Instagram posts, and raised money for the House Rabbit Network, a rescue nonprofit that places bunnies in adoptive homes. Allen attended a “bunny cuddle event” in 2019 hosted by the organization according to its executive director, who recognized photos of the event on Allen’s Facebook page, and paid to spend time there with baby bunnies.

But experts who study the far-right say that such incongruities between someone’s public persona and private animus are not uncommon.

“It’s still entirely possible that he was motivated by extremism, but he chose to hide that from the public by not bragging about it on social media as we see many extremists do,” said Robert Trestan, director of the Anti-Defamation League New England. “There are many examples of extremists who had all sorts of manifestos and personal writings that became public after they committed an act of violence.”

Allen appears to be part of a growing phenomenon, according to researchers of the far right, of white men motivated by racial hatred who become lone-wolf shooters.

“I can’t say what happened to Nathan Allen in particular, but this phenomenon of white nationalist shooters who come from all walks of life is increasing in our society,” said Ben Lorber, a research analyst with the progressive think tank Political Research Associates. “Often, they network online anonymously, and they goad each other on to commit these acts of terror.”

The National Security Council reported this month that the most significant threat of domestic violent extremism in the United States comes from those who “promote the superiority of the white race.” The report noted that recruiting and mobilizing domestic extremists is increasingly happening “on social media, online gaming platforms, file–upload sites, and end–to–end encrypted chat platforms.”

In New England, a small group of far-right activists have maintained a public presence in recent years, organizing through groups like the Proud Boys, Super Happy Fun America, and the Nationalist Social Club, a neo-Nazi group. All of the New England states were represented at the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, Trestan noted, and the Boston FBI has so far arrested eight people in the region connected to the insurrection.

Allen grew up in Wareham; his father was a medic in the Navy and his mother is a first-grade teacher in the Wareham Public Schools. He graduated from UMass Dartmouth in 2014 with a biology degree and received his physical therapy degree from the MGH Institute of Health Professions this year.

He met his current wife when they were both students at UMass and they married in a small ceremony at a nursing home last year that the Globe covered.

Allen told a reporter at the time that he had to “sneak around” to get the ring — and while his girlfriend was at a Bernie Sanders rally on the Common, he secretly met with her parents to ask for their blessing. He then proposed by hanging a sign around their pet rabbit’s neck that said “Will you marry my dad?”

Allen’s wife, parents, and brother did not respond to requests for comment from the Globe this week.

In 2013, UMass Dartmouth had a vigil for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings, another act of terror that shook the city. Allen, a student at the time, attended and was interviewed by the local paper.

“It happened so close to home,” said Allen, then a junior in college. “It almost didn’t seem real.”

Laura Crimaldi and Jeremiah Manion of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Zoe Greenberg can be reached at zoe.greenberg@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @zoegberg. Camille Caldera can be reached at camille.caldera@globe.com.