Bald eagle soaring again after being caught by fishermen off Cape Cod

The incident took place in Bourne off Cape Cod when an eagle got its talon stuck on a fishing hook. The fishermen alerted the Massachusetts Environmental Police, who promptly escorted the animal to the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth.

Two fishermen got the catch of their lives when they reeled in a bald eagle Sunday evening.

Dr. Greg Mertz (left) and Zak Mertz from the New England Wildlife Center medicate the eagle after removing a fishhook from its talon.

The fish hook was removed from the eagle’s talon with the help of Dr. Greg Mertz and Zak Mertz, executive director of the Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable that is part of the New England Wildlife Center.

“Those eagles are very strong. We did X-rays and nothing was broken. We ran a blood profile on him [the eagle], he looked terrific,” said Katrina Bergman, CEO of the wildlife center. “There was some line that was wrapped on him, but the environmental police officers were able to extricate him from that.”

After a short stay at the animal hospital, the team at New England Wildlife Center drove down to Bourne to release the eagle into its natural habitat.

With the help of the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, the team banded the roughly two-year-old eagle to track its movements in the future and help it during any future human encounters.

Jason Zimmer from the Massachusetts Divison of Fisheries and Wildlife helps band the eagle to track its future movements. Katrina Bergman

“Hopefully it’ll be a long, long time and he will live a long and wonderful life. To get those kinds of animals out is just so gratifying,” said Bergman.

In rehabilitation centers where stress is the second most common reason for patient deaths, releasing the animals as soon as they are stable is incredibly important, according to Bergman.

“It was a magnificent release. Just that feeling of watching him fly, the feeling of ‘wow, we helped him.’ It was really a wonderful success story,” she said.

