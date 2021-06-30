A beloved neighbor returns to ‘no better place’

SUDBURY — In sultry early-summer heat, just after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, a white-and-blue ambulance crawled into the small neighborhood, where scores of friends and family watched and waited.

There was a hushed silence, and then sustained applause.

“We love you, Walshie!’' one man yelled, and heads nodded in unanimous agreement.

At long last, 58-year-old Mike Walsh was back home to the place he loved. It had been more than half a year. In that time, he was diagnosed with COVID, hospitalized, placed on a ventilator for more than 100 days at times so perilously close to death that doctors braced the family for the possibility — even likelihood — that he would never return home. Yet here he was.

“You’re not expecting a speech, are you?’' Walsh asked those assembled outside his house, smiling from his stretcher just before he was wheeled inside. “That was a long six months. But you know what? There’s no better place to come home to. That’s it. That’s all I’ve got.’'

Not quite. He’s got a lot more life to live — more time with his family, more friends to see, more baseball to coach, more trademark one-liners to let fly.

“He’s just touched so many people in this town,’' his youngest son, 19-year-old Brendan, told me. “And now it has come full circle. All these people helped him come home. They’ve kind of pushed him. And I’m glad he’s healthy.’'

Because for a long time he was not just unhealthy, but walking along the edge of death, COVID playing unfathomable havoc with his entire body.

“Mike was definitely one of the most critically ill, one of the sickest patients you would take care of in the ICU with a lot of complications along the way,’' Karla DeJesus, the nurse director in Newton-Wellesley Hospital’s intensive care unit, told me.

“I remember he came in before Christmas and he didn’t get to open his gifts. That really touched my heart. This one case will stay with everyone for their entire career because the last year was just so devastating to medical professionals with the amount of sickness and devastation and the loss of life we saw.’'

Here’s how it began:

Late last year, Mike and Laura Walsh — like millions of Americans — got tested for COVID. They went to one of the mass testing sites in Framingham.

A simple nasal swab. Both tested positive.

“We were coughing so much that it was unbearable,’' Laura said. “Nonstop coughing. Our chests hurt. I had a fever. And we would watch our oxygen with an oximeter. My oxygen didn’t go so low. Mike’s oxygen would go lower.’'

Mike said he wasn’t frightened until he called their primary care physician to update him.

There were urgent discussions. Mike wanted to avoid hospitalization. Until that was no longer an option. He was admitted on Dec. 22. About a week later, the doctors said he needed to be intubated.

“I asked the doctor, I said: “What happens if I don’t do it?’ And he said, ‘You’re going to die,’ ’' Mike recalled in an interview the day before he went home.

That would get anyone’s attention. And it was the beginning for a grueling, six-month medical journey that was frightening, and — in a way — life affirming.

Because when word got out that Mike Walsh was in trouble, that news spread throughout his neighborhood and his town and the large circle of friends he had accumulated across the years as he and his family became part of the fabric of this place.

“During those three months, he had every complication possible,’' Laura recalled. “Cardiac arrest. Blood clots. I’ll never forget standing around the kitchen island with my three boys at 11 at night and the doctor said, ‘We have to do emergency surgery on this intestine.’

“My older son said, ‘What are the odds that he makes it through this?’ And the doctor said, ‘Less than 5 percent.’ ’’

His medical team marveled at his will to live and the legions of people who rallied to his cause.

Lori Dale, a close friend who was with Laura when she met with the medical team at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, is a registered nurse and a nurse practitioner.

She said the family never considered — no matter how dire the medical bulletins — removal of care.

“He had gone through a number times when the family didn’t expect him to live,’' Dale told me. “At that point, the doctor was very concerned that he wasn’t going to leave the intensive care unit. His condition was very grave. He wanted to talk to Laura about that. Laura listened to everything.’'

But there would be no removal of care. There would be hope and prayers and unstinting support.

“This is a guy who would do anything for people,’' Dale said. “If he could help you, he would help you. When you needed him, he was there. You could feel that. He would bend over backwards for people. Strangers. Anybody.’'

That may explain the extraordinary support network that was constructed and maintained as Mike Walsh’s family held vigil, sat by his bedside, and prayed that this deadly pandemic would not claim him.

“Before COVID, Mike’s the talk of the town,’' said Mike Nobile, a friend and fellow coach who was the Little League treasurer when Mike Walsh was its president. “He’s the person who lights up the room. He’s the person everybody knows. He’s the person who would walk up and say, ‘Hi, I’m Mike Walsh.’ ’’

Life was good. His wife is a notable real estate agent in town.

Mike worked as an accountant. And now he was the patient battling a historic pandemic.

“This was a grueling, long several months for him,’' said Dr. Matthew Nitzberg, one of the critical care physicians at Newton-Wellesley Hospital. “It was up and down. The overall trajectory was slow and steady progress.

“The weird thing about being a critical care doctor is you don’t necessarily get to know the person you’re treating. But Mike’s wall was covered with pictures of the family and the community. Mike just seemed to have a vibrant energy and that was what he was trying to get back to. I think that inspired him and it inspired us to help him get better.’'

Slow. Methodical. Heart-wrenching. But eventually, the medical alerts lessened. Test results got better. And so did Mike Walsh.

“He had a clot in the right ventricle and there was nothing they could do,’' Laura said. “And it miraculously disappeared. The doctors have no idea of how or what or why. He had complete kidney failure. He was on continuous dialysis. Now his kidneys are back to where they were before he went to the hospital. He’s laughing.’'

And sure enough, when I glanced over during our chat at Spaulding, Mike Walsh was laughing. A man who had been through the medical wringer was on the eve of his hospital discharge.

“The whole thing is so ridiculous that I’m feeling as good as I am,’' Mike Walsh said.

He paused. Smiled. Looked at his wife.

“We have another chance to create memories with the boys,’' he said. “So, you get beyond it. The people here at Spaulding have been terrific. Really world class. Working with me. My therapists have been phenomenal. When I came in here, I was a lump. I couldn’t do anything. And look where I am now: sitting up.’'

Sitting up. And then on Wednesday taking a ride that he never thought he’d make again. He was in the back of an ambulance bound for Sudbury where the people who love him waited and then cheered his improbable return.

Renovations have been made to his home here. A GoFundMe campaign has already drawn more than $200,000. The family home will be renovated. A new disability bathroom will be added. He has no use of his legs and his right arm. He cannot stand. So he must use a power wheelchair.

“We cleared all the furniture out of our family room,’' Laura said. “The family room is becoming his hospital room.’'

He’ll have to find room to store the more than 500 get-well cards that have poured in, many containing hand-written notes of affection and support.

What’s next?

“First and foremost, I really don’t want to spend the rest of my life in a wheelchair,’' he said. “So, I’ll have (physical and occupational therapy) four to five days a week. And that’s where my efforts are going to go. It’s not going to be a month. It’s going to be a long road.

“The staff at Spaulding feels confident that I’ll walk. They probably have more confidence in that than I do. But there are not guarantees. And there are no guarantees on time.

“I’ll start tomorrow. With the loss of independence, I won’t be able to do anything without someone being there. It’s my world right now. It’s reality. So, we’re going to face it straight on. The boys and Laura are committed. And we’ll make it happen. We’ll make it happen.’'

The people who crowded at the head of Mike Walsh’s driveway on Wednesday believe that reflexively.

Why? Because they’ve watched Mike Walsh throughout the years.

They know — and have seen — what he can do.

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.