Boston City Council passes operating and BPS budgets

The operating budget passed 10-2, with Councilors Andrea Campbell and Michelle Wu, both mayoral hopefuls who are running against Acting Mayor Kim Janey in this year’s race , voting against the measure. The public schools budget also passed by a 10-2 vote, with councilors Frank Baker and Campbell opposed.

The votes came on the eve of the new fiscal year and avoid financial uncertainty for the city.

After much City Hall jousting, the Boston City Council on Wednesday passed a $3.76 billion annual operating budget and a $1.29 billion budget for the public schools.

The approvals avoid a potential political embarrassment for Janey. There were questions in recent days whether either budget would receive enough council support to pass.

Last week, the council expressed dissatisfaction with Janey’s proposed operating budget, sending the measure, along with the schools budget, to its ways and means committee in what was viewed as an unusual rebuke.

In an effort to reach consensus on the budget, the council held a working session on Friday, a hearing on Monday, and another working session on Tuesday. Councilors have pushed for greater investments in green jobs, the opioid and homeless crisis in the area known as “Mass and Cass,” and a youth jobs program, among other initiatives.

In response to the council’s feedback after last week’s meeting, the Janey administration proposed an $31.5 million supplemental appropriation that addressed such concerns and included other measures, such as $15 million to make housing units permanently affordable. That addition satisfied enough councilors for the operating budget to pass.

“I think this budget will pass,” said Councilor Lydia Edwards. “Like a kidney stone, but it will pass.”

In a statement, Campbell called Janey’s spending plan a “status quo” budget.

“We shouldn’t have to wait for systemic reform,” she said. “Acting Mayor Janey’s budget fails to deliver true change on the most pressing issues facing our city.”

Wu, who cast the other opposing vote on the operating budget, said it “represents a lack of vision at a moment that desperately demands it.”

“We need a new approach to the housing crisis, real reforms to the Police Department, and investments in communities of color,” she said in a statement.

Had the budget not passed, the city would have entered the new fiscal year with a temporary budget known as a 1/12, which would require the city to fund services at the previous year’s levels. But the city would still have to pay the new year’s costs, which would create budget gaps in various departments.

The council has the power to accept or reject the budget. It can also reduce the budget but has no authority to add to it. Councilors can transfer funds only at the mayor’s request. Janey needed seven “yes” votes from the 12 voting councilors for the operating budget to pass.

Tensions between Janey and the council have surfaced in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, the council approved a rule change empowering it to remove Janey as council president, which would hypothetically strip her of the acting mayor title. And there have been recent rumblings that some councilors are upset with what they perceive as poor communication from Janey’s administration on an array of issues.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





