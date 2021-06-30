The candidates for Rhode Island governor REALLY want your 💰 today

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I can’t stop watching Shohei Ohtani play baseball. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 152,589 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 15 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 0.4 percent. The state announced no new deaths, keeping the total at 2,728. There were 22 people in the hospital, and 629,852 residents were fully vaccinated.

Help: For Friday’s edition of Rhode Map, I want to create a things-to-do guide for the fourth of July. Send your best ideas to Dan.McGowan@globe.com.

It’s the last day of the campaign fundraising quarter in Rhode Island, which means the leading candidates for governor are probably going to be filling your inboxes claiming to be just $12,345 dollars from their goal, and explaining why sending them $20 more than a year before the primary is a good use of your money.

As of right now, we know that Governor Dan McKee and Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea are definitely running for the state’s top job in 2022, and Rhode Island would have to magically be granted two more US Senate seats for Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and state Treasurer Seth Magaziner not to jump in the race.

So how are the candidates pitching potential donors? Here’s a look at their recent e-mail solicitation efforts.

Governor McKee

The governor’s strategy is the most candid. He explains that reporters and other potential candidates (he says Republicans but he means Democrats) pay close attention to fundraising numbers, and “early money will be key.”

”We can’t forget that our fundraising numbers will go public after the end of the quarter, and Republicans will be combing through the reports to see if we have what it takes to win,” McKee’s last e-mail states

.Secretary of State Gorbea

Gorbea gets credit for having the most creative e-mail, which includes a .gif of thermometer that looks like an anchor that shows she’s well short of her $10,000 end-of-quarter goal. (Note: She definitely raised far more than $10,000 between April and June, but fundraising consultants love to pick random but reachable numbers to motivate donors.)

”It’s crucial that we show everyone that we’ve got what it takes to win this race and elect a governor who will be focused on the issues crucial to this state: housing affordability, improving public education, stopping climate change and creating good-paying jobs right here in Rhode Island,” one e-mail from Gorbea this week said.

Mayor Elorza

The mayor has been sending a lot of aggressive fundraising e-mails in recent weeks, including some that simply aren’t true. In one message on June 7, he claimed to to be “reforming teacher contracts to ensure our children have a quality education,” even though he has no role in negotiating the teachers’ union contract at all.

But his pitch to donors this week was more straightforward: “We are approaching the end of our fundraising quarter and coming up $9,544 short on our goal. We’re reaching out to all our supporters, but we particularly hope to hear from those of you who have not yet had a chance to donate. Would you consider ensuring that we finish our quarter in a strong position?”

Treasurer Magaziner

The treasurer would really like 338 people to donate $36 to him because he’s only $12,175 from his goal. (Then again, if only 12 people give him the annual maximum on $1,000, he’ll be $175 short.) In an e-mail on Sunday night, Magaziner told donors that he would “personally appreciate” them if they would chip in, even bolding and underlining those words so that they know just how much he personally appreciates them.

“We will continue to be innovative and use every tool at our disposal to get people back to work and help our state bounce back,” he wrote.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Rhode Island lawmakers aren’t expected to reform the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights before the legislative session ends, but they may take it up during a special session in the fall. Read more.

⚓ State lawmakers are about to pass a budget without giving Rhode Islanders a tax break on the unemployment benefits they got last year. That will make the state an outlier nationally. Read more.

⚓ Valentin Cardona Sanchez had risked his life for his family over that 3,500 mile journey from Guatemala to Rhode Island. Then he lost his life trying to save a stranger’s child — a girl who was his son’s age. Read more.

⚓ Swimmers were forced to clear the water at Salty Brine Beach on Tuesday afternoon after a young girl spotted what appeared to be a shark in the water. Read more.

⚓ The Crook Point Bascule Bridge caught fire Tuesday night, less than a month after the winner of a design competition was announced to try to spur new life for the rusted landmark. Read more.

⚓ It sure sounds like Rhode Island is on track to passing a pay equity bill. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green are scheduled to announce their back-to-school COVID-19 guidance for cities and towns at 9 a.m.

⚓ At noon, Governor McKee is holding a media availability to discuss an internal review of Eleanor Slater Hospital.

⚓ The Senate Finance Committee will consider the proposed state budget for the fiscal year that begins tomorrow.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com.