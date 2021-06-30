Clover Food Lab ready to open in Newtonville on July 1

“We’ve always been interested in feeding as many people as we can,” said Ayr Muir, chief executive officer of Clover Food Lab.

The new Clover location in Newtonville opens its doors to the public July 1, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and visit from Mayor Ruthanne Fuller July 9.

As a part of Clover Food Lab’s grand opening of its new location on Washington Street in Newtonville, the vegetarian restaurant will host a “Pay What You Want” event for the public with all proceeds going to the Newton Schools Foundation.

Since the restaurant’s success in its Burlington location, the team at Clover has been interested in opening more restaurants in the suburbs, according to Jasper Hoitsma, director of operations at Clover Food Lab. The Newton location is at the TRIO Apartments on Washington Street.

Advertisement

“There’s a lot of buzz right now,” Muir said. “Everytime we’re over there there’s people peeking at the windows.”

The restaurant has planned activities during opening week, including a “Pay What You Want” event on July 9 and 10, which is a tradition for all Clover Food Lab locations around the state. At the event, people can choose to pay as little or as much as they want for food. Muir said Clover Food Lab is donating the proceeds to Newton Schools Foundation, which funds programs for students and makes grants to teachers.

“The cool thing about Newton is that there’s not anything like us here, particularly in this area, there’s not a lot of lunch grab-and-go places,” Hoitsma said.

Clover’s food options range from a chickpea fritter sandwich to french fries with rosemary to rhubarb agua fresca.

Hoitsma said “Clover is a different kind of eclectic offering,” and unlike a burger or a salad place, the Food Lab offers seasonal menus geared toward what they can source from Massachusetts. Apart from the unique style of food, Muir described how customers also can expect a new feature in the Newton location.

Advertisement

“The Newtonville restaurant is a little different from our other restaurants in that we have an espresso bar here,” Muir said.

Clover Food Lab is working with George Howell, a 47-year veteran of the coffee industry, to bring an espresso bar to the new location.

“The George Howell Coffee Company will staff a permanent standalone espresso bar” inside the restaurant, according to a press release.

Hoitsma said a grand opening during the pandemic will be a bit different. He said they want customers to “feel safe while they are dining with us.”

According to Hoitsma, Clover Food Lab will follow state guidelines during its operations. Currently, all staff that are vaccinated can work in the store without a mask, he said, while those who are not vaccinated must wear a mask at all times.

Hoitsma said the Newton location will feature open kitchens, enabling the customers to see the staff at work.

“A lot of people said they’re excited,” Hoitsma said. “It’s going to be a fun crowd.”

Brandon Tzou and Eric Fok can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.