Crook Point Bascule Bridge catches fire

From the 1940s to 1970s, it was used for freight trains, but then it was abandoned and remains in the upright position, a backdrop for Fox Point-East Side Little League games and the featured image on Frog & Toad shop T-shirts.

The bridge, which spans the Seekonk River between Providence and East Providence, was built more than 100 years ago and was used for passenger trains until the late 1930s.

PROVIDENCE — The Crook Point Bascule Bridge caught fire Tuesday night, less than a month after the winner of a design competition was announced to try to spur new life for the rusted landmark.

Advertisement

The midsection of the raised bridge was reported to be burning at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters said. While the framework of the bridge is steel, old wooden railroad ties were burning, firefighters said.

A Providence Fire Department boat was attempting to douse the flames with a hose, but it was having a hard time reaching the flames, which were about 100 feet above the water.

A fire boat attempts to douse flames on the Crook Point Bascule Bridge in the Seekonk River Edward Fitzpatrick

“I can’t tell you exactly what happened, but it didn’t start on its own,” Providence Fire Deputy Assistant Chief Brian Mahoney said at the scene.

Firefighters respond to blazes set on the bridge every couple of years, he said, and authorities have responded to reports of jumpers. “It’s a hazard,” he said.

Mahoney said firefighters could not walk out on the bridge because the railroad ties are in such poor condition. He said he knew of no injuries resulting from the fire.

In 2018, the state Department of Transportation included plans for demolition of the bridge in a long-term list of transportation projects. Demolition was set for 2026-2027.

But the threat of the wrecking ball prompted a drive to save the bridge and find a new use for it. In October 2020, the City of Providence issued an open call for design ideas as part of a competition sponsored by the Providence Redevelopment Agency.

Advertisement

On June 2 of this year, the city unveiled the winning proposal.

The design would surround the area with parks, trails and a kayak launch, build new walkable piers leading up to the bridge, retrofit shipping containers into pop-up gathering spaces, and outfit the upright portion with an interactive LED light display.

The winning proposal was put together by the Providence engineering firm Horsley Witten Group and Jonathan Harris, a Johnson & Wales University professor of design.

“For us in Providence, the city being a little gritty is a very positive thing,” Jonathan Ford, a civil engineer with Horsley, said at the time. “It’s such a symbol of that. We want to stay Providence. And that bridge is Providence.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.