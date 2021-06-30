Crook Point Bascule Bridge may have to be taken down after fire

Lisbeth Pettengill, a spokeswoman for the state DOT, said the engineers would determine if the bridge — stuck in the upright position for decades — is structurally sound. If it is, the DOT will continue with a transfer of ownership of the bridge to the city, which has proposed redesigning it. If it’s not, the state will move ahead with plans to tear it down.

PROVIDENCE — A crew of Department of Transportation engineers is headed to the Crook Point Bascule Bridge in Providence Wednesday morning to see whether it has to be taken down after a fire Tuesday night .

Advertisement

“We wouldn’t give it to them if it’s not structurally sound,” Pettengill said.

Pettengill said the state does not yet know the cause of the fire, but it has video, and it showed two people going onto the bridge Tuesday night, she said. The fire appeared to be centered on railroad ties, Pettengill said.

The bridge is a rusting relic in Rhode Island, featured on novelty T-shirts and visible for Providence residents on their way due east and East Providence Townies on their jaunts west over the Seekonk River.

When DOT first proposed demolishing it, the city of Providence stepped in to halt the plan. Just a few weeks ago, the city unveiled the winners of a redesign of the bridge. It wouldn’t connect the two sides, but it would outfit the upright portion with LED lights and make the surrounding area public space.

“The City will continue to work with public safety and others to determine the best course of action to ensure safe preservation and restoration of the landmark and surrounding area,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said in a statement Wednesday morning.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.