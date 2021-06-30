Dangerous Portuguese man o’ war spotted at Horseneck Beach in Westport

A Portuguese man o’ war — the dangerous, jellyfish-like creature with a powerful sting and sprawling tentacles — was spotted in the waters off of Horseneck Beach in Westport Tuesday, state officials said.

Purple flags indicating the presence of “dangerous marine life” are posted around the beach to warn visitors, the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation said in a statement.

The Man O’ War, named for resembling an “18th-century Portuguese warship on full sail,” is known for a ballon-like top that keeps it afloat and tentacles that typically stretch anywhere from 30 to 100 feet long, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. A sting from the creature is not considered deadly to humans, but can leave behind a painful welt on the skin, NOAA says.