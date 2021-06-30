Disabled anglers catch the joy of fishing at Newton Yacht Club

For those who attended the New England Paralyzed Veterans of America Bass Trail’s 22d annual fishing tournament at the Newton Yacht Club June 5, the event meant much more than who got the biggest catch. Nurses, boat captains, and members of the Nam Knights Motorcycle Club volunteered to help paralyzed and disabled anglers onto wheelchair accessible docks and boats for a day of fishing.

“To see an empty wheelchair on a dock,” said Sherri Brosseau, a licensed nursing assistant and volunteer at the event. “That in itself is everything.”