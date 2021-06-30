Heat wave will end, but first there will be sun, humidity, and thunderstorms

The last day of the current heat wave will be fierce with showers and thunderstorms developing Wednesday amid temperatures once again breaking into the 90s across the region, the National Weather Service said.
The record-breaking heat - Boston tied its historic high of 99 degrees and Providence hit 97 degrees on Tuesday - combined with high levels of humidity will push heat indices across the region into triple digits, forecasters wrote.
“Plenty of sunshine this morning and a very warm start will allow temps to soar and reach 90+ by late morning,’' forecasters wrote Wednesday. “Dangerous heat indices continue today.”
Starting Wednesday afternoon, thunderstorms accompanied by high winds that may be as strong as 70 miles are expected to develop. “The biggest concern is strong & damaging winds. Additionally, there is a low risk for isolated flooding,” forecasters wrote in a tweet.
There is an enhanced risk for strong to severe thunderstorms ⛈️ this afternoon. The biggest concern is strong & damaging winds. Additionally, there is a low risk for isolated flooding #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/4but500f6Z— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 30, 2021
But not all is dire, although the future still looks to be rainy.
“The heat wave breaks on Thursday with more showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall possible,’ forecasters wrote.
Get ready for a big cool down! After days and days of 90s, get ready for highs in the 80s, 70s, and even 60s for some. 📉 pic.twitter.com/dqg0kpOtHJ— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 30, 2021
The Fourth of July weekend promises to be cooler although there is the possibility of some showers, forecasters wrote.
“The weather pattern remains unsettled on Friday into the Fourth of July holiday weekend with the threat of showers continuing and temperatures trending much cooler than normal,’' forecasters wrote.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.