Heat wave will end, but first there will be sun, humidity, and thunderstorms

The last day of the current heat wave will be fierce with showers and thunderstorms developing Wednesday amid temperatures once again breaking into the 90s across the region, the National Weather Service said.

The record-breaking heat - Boston tied its historic high of 99 degrees and Providence hit 97 degrees on Tuesday - combined with high levels of humidity will push heat indices across the region into triple digits, forecasters wrote.

“Plenty of sunshine this morning and a very warm start will allow temps to soar and reach 90+ by late morning,’' forecasters wrote Wednesday. “Dangerous heat indices continue today.”