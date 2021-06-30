Four things to know about Penn. court ruling throwing out Bill Cosby sex assault conviction

1] From the ruling : Justice David Wecht, writing for the majority of the split court Wednesday, said Cosby had relied on the former district attorney’s decision not to charge him when the comedian gave his potentially incriminating testimony in the related civil case. Otherwise, the ruling said, Cosby would have asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination in the civil case. His deposition was later used against him during his criminal trial.

Here’s a few highlights from the ruling, the dissenting opinion, and reactions from the legal community and entertainment world.

Bill Cosby was released from prison in Pennsylvania Wednesday , soon after the state Supreme Court threw out his sexual assault conviction on the grounds that the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by a predecessor’s agreement not to charge the entertainer.

“[W]e hold that, when a prosecutor makes an unconditional promise of non-prosecution, and when the defendant relies upon that guarantee to the detriment of his constitutional right not to testify, the principle of fundamental fairness that undergirds due process of law in our criminal justice system demands that the promise be enforced,” Wecht wrote.

Wecht added that the matter has been vigorously debated for nearly two decades.

“There has been considerable debate over the legal significance of [former] District Attorney [Bruce] Castor’s publicly announced decision not to prosecute Cosby in 2005,” Wecht wrote. “Before the trial court, the Superior Court, and now this Court, the parties have vigorously disputed whether D.A. Castor and Cosby reached a binding agreement, whether D.A. Castor extended an enforceable promise, or whether any act of legal significance occurred at all.”

Wecht said there’s testimony on record to support any of those conclusions, but that when Castor announced publicly in 2005 via press release that he wouldn’t charge Cosby, the criminal probe appeared closed.

“The decision was not conditioned in any way, shape, or form,” Wecht wrote. “D.A. Castor did not say that he would re-evaluate this decision at a future date, that the investigation would continue, or that his decision was subject to being overturned by any future district attorney. There is nothing from a reasonable observer’s perspective to suggest that the decision was anything but permanent.”

Fifth Amendment protections, Wecht added, are generally interpreted broadly.

“The right against compulsory self-incrimination accompanies a person wherever he goes, no matter the legal proceeding in which he participates, unless and until ‘the potential exposure to criminal punishment no longer exists,’” Wecht wrote.

2] From the dissenting opinion - In his dissenting opinion, Justice Thomas G. Saylor wrote that he “respectfully” disagrees with the majority decision.

Saylor quoted from Castor’s 2005 press release to explain why.

“I read the operative language -- ‘District Attorney Castor declines to authorize the filing of criminal charges in connection with this matter’ -- as a conventional public announcement of a present exercise of prosecutorial discretion by the temporary occupant of the elected office of district attorney that would in no way be binding upon his own future decision-making processes, let alone those of his successor.”

3] What legal experts are saying - Mark J. Geragos, a veteran criminal defense attorney based in Los Angeles who’s represented a slew of celebrity clients, lauded the Pennsylvania high court’s ruling on Wednesday.

“The PA Supreme Court didn’t countenance the Prosecutorial bait and switch to get Mr Cosby to waive his Constitutional rights,” said Geragos, whose client roster has included actress Winona Ryder and pop stars Michael Jackson and Chris Brown, via email.

But Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor who also served as enforcement director of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission, blasted the ruling, calling it “stunning and unprecedented” in a phone interview.

“This is potentially blowing the door wide open” in Pennsylvania and possibly other states, he said, by “creating a whole new set of rights for criminal defendants that they don’t have and shouldn’t have.”

Rahmani said in a separate email message that the court ruled Castor’s press release carried the weight of an enforceable agreement, which Cosby “reasonably relied on” when he opted to sit for the civil deposition.

“During that [civil] deposition, Cosby made very incriminating statements about drugs and sexual activity, which were used against him by” the new DA who moved forward with the case, Rahmani wrote.

He said via phone that it’s hardly unprecedented for prosecutors to take up cases their predecessors declined to pursue.

“It happens all the time,” he said.

4] What the stars are saying - Luminaries from show business, where Cosby was popular until his rapid fall after dozens of women came forward to allege he sexually assaulted them over a period of decades, weighed in on the ruling Wednesday, along with prominent media and political figures.

Among the first to react was stage and screen icon Phylicia Rashad, who starred opposite Cosby on “The Cosby Show.”

“FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” Rashad tweeted.

Kaitlan Collins, CNN’s chief White House correspondent, referenced the many women who’ve accused Cosby of sexual assault. Cosby has steadfastly denied wrongdoing.

“Can’t fathom how infuriating and devastating today’s decision is for so many women who waited for accountability for so long,” Collins tweeted.

Another CNN commentator, Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, also referenced the women who came forward in civil proceedings and media accounts, as well as in the criminal case.

“As a reminder, AT LEAST FIFTY-EIGHT WOMEN accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault,” Navarro-Cárdenas tweeted. “58! Thank you to all those who had the courage to speak up and seek justice. It was not in vain. He served two years. We all know what he did. [And] they made it easier for other women to come forward.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

