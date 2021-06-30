‘It’s what we love, what we do together’: Vokes Players return to an outdoor stage

“I had the lead in a play when I was in second grade,” said Baillargeon, a Lowell native who now lives in Marlborough.

Over more than 50 years, he had acted, directed, and produced shows, designed sets, and handled props.

The gap in Donnie Baillargeon’s life during the pandemic was starting to get to him: He missed live community theater.

When COVID-19 crushed indoor performances, Baillargeon searched for an alternative. This spring, while indoor stages large and small remained shuttered, he began directing an outdoor production for the Vokes Players in Wayland.

Vokes president John Barrett was all in on the idea. The big hurdle was finding a place and performance dates that met the town’s approval.

The wait is over. Vokes recently got the green light to use the Wayland High School football field for three dates: July 23 and 24 at 7 p.m., and July 25 at 6 p.m. Admission is free, and a socially distanced section will be available.

“Theater is our social life. It’s what we love, what we do together,” said Baillargeon, who is directing the play by Jeffrey Hatcher. When Vokes members connected during the pandemic “all we talked about was what we watched on TV, and that gets pretty old.”

Their new production, “A Picasso,” runs for 70 uninterrupted minutes with two actors (vaccinated) who are ready to perform once more.

“I’m really excited to do theater again,” said Newton resident Christina Petrillo, who plays a character named Miss Fischer. “It was sad not doing it. Theater is such a community activity.”

“I’m not an online fan, I have no interest in doing that stuff,” said Chris Cardoni of Billerica, who plays Pablo Picasso. “An actor needs a live audience waiting for you to take them somewhere. I can take the audience where I want to. It’s powerful.”

Watching from the audience will be Anne Damon, another theater lifer. The Medford resident is a former Vokes board member, now a subscriber. “I thought an outdoor play was a great idea for Vokes and the town,” said Damon. “I haven’t missed many of their shows, and I’ve been in a lot of them.”

Damon was cast in the last Vokes production in March 2020, as COVID-19 began to raise its ugly head. “We got it in just under the gun, we were incredibly lucky,” she said. “I’ve missed theater as an actor and even more as an audience member.”

In the absence of theater, Damon did a lot of crossword puzzles and reading. “You never realize how much you miss something until you can’t do it. To have theaters back is so much a part of our lives. The Vokes play is a good way to get the toe in the water again.”

“I just hope we don’t get any bugs in our mouth,” Cardoni worried. He was in a Maynard-based Acme Theater production last March. “We were in the middle of the run when we had to shut down.”

Also thrilled to be back are members of the stage crew who make a production come to life.

Waltham resident John Murtaugh, stage manager for the upcoming show, has been a staple working inside theaters for 35 years, but has acted just a handful of times. “I like to stay backstage,” he explained.

It’s around a show that Murtaugh shines. He’s an all-purpose guy who has been a huge asset to about 25 community theaters, no role more important than serving as stage manager. “They’re the ones who try to put everything together,” he said.

Vokes is pretty much Murtaugh’s favorite stop. Obviously, he’s tickled pink that Vokes is going outside for the play and can’t wait for theaters to open indoors by the fall. “I’m looking forward to being part of the creative process again. I don’t like those virtual things.”

Musical director Howard Boles of Marlborough has written original music for the play’s opening and closing.

Cardoni’s no stranger to outdoor theater. “I did Romeo and Juliet on a deck behind a church in Billerica.” When he says “Theater has been a huge part of my life,” he’s not kidding. “It’s how I met my wife.” That would be the talented Melissa Sine, also an actor.

“We’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Damon. “People need theater.”

Vokes subscribers are ready to get back in the swing of it. Wayland residents Sharon Engler and Evelyn Wolfson are subscribers to several high-end Boston theaters, but also to Vokes. Missing a show at the historic Boston Post Road theater would be heresy. As for the outdoor production, “We’d be willing to sit on the grass,” said Wolfson.

“I’ve missed theater tremendously,” Engler chimed in.

For Donnie Baillargeon, venturing outside to do a show boils down to this: “It’s great to be together again, to see theater.”

For more information, visit vokesplayers.org.

