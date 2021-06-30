Lasell University requires students, staff to be vaccinated for fall

Eric Turner, Lasell provost, said the university has already had a successful year. Since January, 28,892 COVID tests have been performed with a .22 percent positivity rate, according to the Lasell University COVID-19 Dashboard .

“Keeping our community safe has been and will remain our number one priority,” Michael B. Alexander, Lasell’s president, said in an announcement to students regarding the vaccine policy.

Preparing for a normal semester in the fall, Lasell University is requiring its students and employees to have the COVID-19 vaccine if they want to return to campus, according to the college’s website.

Ian Meropol, director of communications for Lasell, said Alexander created a task force in March 2020 — as the country started to shut down due to the pandemic — including medical experts, faculty, and staff. He said they meet twice a week for 90 minutes each time.

“This decision was made by the COVID-19 task force in consultation with local health and safety personnel that we work with,” Meropol said about the vaccine requirement.

So far, the responses from students and faculty have been positive, Meropol said, but it’s still early on in the process.

There are some exemptions for the vaccine requirement, including those with religious or medical reasons, Richard Arnold, the director of student health services, said. He said the university is currently determining safety measures for those who are unvaccinated.

“Certainly some of the considerations are wearing a mask indoors, social distancing when possible, frequent regular COVID testing,” Arnold said.

The university has offered two vaccination clinics this past semester, Arnold said, and plans to continue COVID-19 testing as students make their way back to Newton in the fall.

“From a medical standpoint, this is a very devastating infection we’re still learning the long term effects of infection,” Arnold said. “We want as many people to be vaccinated as possible.”

Arnold said one goal is to eliminate as many restrictions from the past year and provide students, faculty and staff with a more normal school year.

Lasell faculty were given a choice to either come back to campus vaccinated or teach online, Turner said. About 90 percent of the classes will be in person this fall, he said.

“That tells you what faculty think about the ability of Lasell to keep the campus safe to provide that safe environment,” Turner said.

Turner said the university has handled the pandemic “fabulously” and the university’s low positive COVID-19 testing rate is “consistent with what took place in campuses around the country who were serious about testing and following the science.”

As the fall semester approaches, Meropol said in an email that the task force is still meeting twice a week.

“Right now we’re excited to open our doors and our campus to what we hope will be as normal a semester, and a year, as possible,” Meropol said.

Emily Pauls can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.