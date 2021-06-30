Lynn man injured in I-95 motorcycle crash in Newburyport

A 65-year-old man from Lynn was hospitalized after suffering serious injuries in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Newburyport Wednesday afternoon, State Police said.

The crash occurred at 3:47 p.m. south of Hale Street [overpass], Trooper Brandon Doherty, a State Police spokesperson, said in an e-mail.

The man was taken by ambulance to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire, Doherty said.