Lynn man injured in I-95 motorcycle crash in Newburyport

A 65-year-old man from Lynn was hospitalized after suffering serious injuries in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Newburyport Wednesday afternoon, State Police said.
The crash occurred at 3:47 p.m. south of Hale Street [overpass], Trooper Brandon Doherty, a State Police spokesperson, said in an e-mail.
The man was taken by ambulance to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire, Doherty said.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, he said. State Police troopers and Newburyport EMS responded to the scene.
The accident remains under investigation, he said.
