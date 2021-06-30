Newton researcher upends the story of how Pamela Sparhawk was freed from slavery

She said the story goes that one day Meriam saw Sparkawk being mistreated by his mother-in-law so he purchased her in order to set her free, but Sparhawk decided to reside with him until his death.

Cowan said she decided to start researching Sparhawk’s life when her name showed up in a story from Francis Jackson’s 1854 History of the Early Settlement of Newton, a book in which he said Sparhawk was set free by the Rev. Jonas Meriam.

Cynthia Cowan of Historic Newton shared in a recent lecture what she learned after researching the life of Pamela Sparhawk, an enslaved and then free person in Newton during the 18th and 19th centuries. Sparhawk’s story has been mistold for years, she explained, until now.

“It’s very much a white knight story, it’s very much the good Reverend Jonas swooping in to right an injustice,” Cowan said.

This stood out to Cowan, and she said she wanted some evidence. After receiving a grant from the 400 Years of African American History Commission, which Congress established in 2018, Cowan said she was able to dive deep into her research of Sparhawk.

The first records Cowan discovered showed Sparkhawk had married David Sparhawk only 18 days after Meriam’s death in August 1780. She said she found records listing the couple as “free negroes.”

“August 27, 1780 Pamela and David Sparhawk are married, and begin their lives together in freedom,” Cowan said at the event. “This was a good sign, this at least confirmed one aspect of Francis Jackson’s story, but I wanted to dig a little deeper.”

Cowan next turned to wills, she said, and while Meriam’s will did not have anything about freeing Pamela Sparhawk, his wife’s will said Pamela Sparhawk was to go to her husband after her death. This means the Meriam likely did not free Pamela Sparhawk at that time, Cowan said.

“Francis Jackson’s story suddenly didn’t hold water, so now I had a real mystery on my hands,” Cowan said.

Next Cowan began piecing together the timeline of Pamela Sparhawk’s life based on public records. In a petition Pamela Sparhawk filed to the Massachusetts General Court in 1818, she said she was kidnapped from Africa as a child, brought to Jamaica, then taken to Boston, and was enslaved until the American Revolution.

“So what the petition gave us, on its face, was two very important things,” Cowan said. “It gave us the age that she was kidnapped, 6 or 7 years old, and it gave us when Jonas Merriam actually freed her sometime during the American Revolution.”

Cowan explained how this does not line up with the timeline in the Francis Jackson book from 1854.

She also spoke about how she discovered details about Pamela Sparhawk’s brother and many other enslaved people during that time.

In an interview, Cowan said she hoped the audience at the June 23 event understood how there is more to history than just what was written mostly by white people.

“Even if it purports to address the lives of Black folks, it’s important to not just take that at face value, and to be willing to consider that there may be another perspective,” Cowan said.

Anne Larner, who was in the audience and is also on the board for Historic Newton, said she was surprised to learn in the lecture how Pamela Sparhawk was able to petition the general court.

“Here is someone who was illiterate, that she was able to make that case to find the help to petition the court to put her story together,” Larner said.

Thomas Huddleston, who is from Newton and was in the audience, said in an e-mail he was taught to be “proud” of Newton’s “progressive values to fight discrimination and promote education and equality” but he said he was surprised to learn “so little of Newton’s own difficulties to live up to these values.”

“The history of slavery in the suburbs is hiding in plain sight, it’s time for Newton to rewrite its history,” Huddleston wrote in an e-mail. “Historic Newton’s research piecing together the life of Pamela Sparhawk is an exciting first step.”

Cowan said it’s important for the public to know it’s possible to obtain detailed, historic records of enslaved and free people in the region.

“Oftentimes we feel that there aren’t sources, there aren’t records of Black Newtonians or residents who were enslaved or living in the colonial era, and that’s not true — sources and records do exist,” Kelsey Archer Merriam, the education manager at Historic Newton and contributor to Cowan’s research, said.

Historic Newton released the research from the lecture in a new, online exhibit on June 25. Cowan said in an e-mail that Historic Newton has received another grant so they can continue to build on their research and tell the stories of the enslaved and free people in Newton’s past.

“Black history is American history,” Cowan said. “So I leave you on the note that Black history matters and this work seeks to honor that.”

Emily Pauls can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.