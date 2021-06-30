Police identify man who drowned near Edward Foster Bridge in Scituate

The man who drowned in Scituate near Edward Foster Bridge Tuesday has been identified as 29-year-old Jhon Michel of Brockton, police said.

Michel, who was employed by a local landscaping company, jumped in the water at the bridge but did not resurface, Scituate police said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“Michel was pronounced deceased late yesterday afternoon at the hospital despite heroic efforts by his co-workers, emergency personnel, and paramedics to save his life,” the post said.