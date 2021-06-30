fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police identify man who drowned near Edward Foster Bridge in Scituate

By Andrew Stanton Globe Correspondent,Updated June 30, 2021, 33 minutes ago

The man who drowned in Scituate near Edward Foster Bridge Tuesday has been identified as 29-year-old Jhon Michel of Brockton, police said.

Michel, who was employed by a local landscaping company, jumped in the water at the bridge but did not resurface, Scituate police said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“Michel was pronounced deceased late yesterday afternoon at the hospital despite heroic efforts by his co-workers, emergency personnel, and paramedics to save his life,” the post said.

He was taken to South Shore Hospital after rescuers recovered him from the water at about 3:50 p.m., according to previous reporting.

No further information was available.


Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.

