The pride I carry with me: Golden

My name is Golden and my life is a beautiful resistance because I choose to love and honor myself, along with my people.

The pride I carry with me celebrates being from the 757, my south, my chosen and blood family, and the lessons Black people have held me through.

Golden is a Boston Artist-in-Residence working with the Mayor’s Office of Women’s Advancement, empowering women and fighting systemic barriers.

They are a Black, gender-nonconforming trans-femme photographer, poet, and community organizer raised in Hampton, Va. (Kikotan land), currently residing in Boston (Massachusett people land). Their work documents the intersections between Blackness, family, and gender within the construct of America.

Learn more about their art at goldengoldengolden.com and follow along on Instagram @goldenthem_.

Every Wednesday in June, A Beautiful Resistance held space in recognition of Pride Month. We celebrate Black joy, Black lives, and the lives of other folk of color, too. Join us on Instagram @abeautifulresistance.

