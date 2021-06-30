Rhode Island lawmakers promised police reform. They didn’t deliver

But we’ll get to it. Trust us.

Rhode Island lawmakers promised a modicum of police reform this year, but they can’t get a deal done before they head out on summer vacation at the end of this week.

Is this what Democracy actually looks like?

That’s essentially the argument that House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi made this week when he announced that “it appears we can’t reach consensus” on reforming the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR), a state law that makes it incredibly difficult to suspend cops for more than two days without a lengthy hearing.

Shekarchi said there’s a chance that lawmakers will take it up during a special legislative session in the fall. The issue will probably go right behind the plan to spend a billion in federal relief money, marijuana legalization, and a resolution welcoming Tom Brady back to New England before his Oct. 3 game against the Patriots.

Reforming LEOBOR wasn’t even supposed to be a heavy lift.

Sure, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza joined a handful of representatives and senators who wanted to repeal the law altogether, but that never had a serious chance of winning approval.

This was about making changes around the margins. It would give police chiefs a little more flexibility when it comes to suspending officers. Currently, they can only impose a two-day suspension before an officer can request a LEOBOR hearing before a disciplinary panel of active and retired officers.

Some leaders have asked for the ability for chiefs to hand out 30-day suspensions, which means the middle ground is somewhere around two weeks. They’d also like to shake up the makeup of the disciplinary panels.

Members of the General Assembly and other advocates have been calling for changes to the law since June 2020, shortly after then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd. It was so trendy to call for police reform after that murder that even former House speaker Nicholas Mattiello, a true conservative, initially signed up to a bill that would have reformed LEOBOR.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison last week, but Rhode Island leaders can’t even bring themselves to vote on minor changes to a law that protects bad police officers far more than it helps good ones.

Here at home, Providence Police Sergeant Joseph Hanley was convicted in March of assaulting a handcuffed man during an incident in April 2020. He was sentenced to probation and anger management classes, but the city still hasn’t been able to fire him because the officers’ bill of rights prohibits a disciplinary hearing until all court proceedings are completed. Hanley is appealing the conviction.

The General Assembly actually did the right thing following both the Chauvin and Hanley incidents.

Rather than acting without thinking during an emotional moment last summer, the Senate set up a study commission, talked to the experts, listened to the police unions, and offered a clear set of recommendations for changing the law.

Now lawmakers are punting.

Reforming LEOBOR is not an antipolice move. It’s not a discussion about defunding or taking guns out of officers’ hands or dramatically changing their day-to-day jobs.

But it’s also not just change for the sake of change. When someone as respected as Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements is on board, you’d think the General Assembly would listen. It’s substantive.

It’s about ensuring that officers don’t get slaps on the wrist for things that would get the rest of us fired.

It’s about correcting what Samuel Walker, a professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha who studies police accountability, called “one of the worst impediments to accountability in any of the statutory bills of rights in the country.”

It’s about common sense.

Getting it done requires courage, something our leaders aren’t showing very much of right now.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.