R.I. schools will not have to offer remote distance learning this fall, officials announce

Students with underlying health conditions can work individually with school districts on accommodations, said the commissioner. Students on buses will no longer have to distance from one another, but students will have to wear masks on the bus.

Being fully back in person ”is really groundbreaking and really important for our system,” said Infante-Green.

PROVIDENCE — Schools will not be required to offer distance learning this fall, announced Governor Dan McKee and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green Wednesday morning.

However, fully vaccinated students, teachers, and staff will not be required to wear masks in school.

The news comes as 90 percent of Rhode Island teachers and school staff, 60 percent of residents age 16 to 18, and 40 percent of those age 12 to 15 are all fully vaccinated, said McKee.

Stable pods will continue and school districts should make their own face covering guidance for those who are not yet vaccinated, said the commissioner. If someone is exposed to COVID-19, they will have to quarantine for seven days, said Infante-Green, and to return to in-person school, they will have to receive a negative COVID-19 test.

“We are focused on safe, in-person learning this fall to get everyone back on track,” said McKee.

McKee was joined by state health director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, who said that parents, teachers, and students need to “remain vigilant.” While increased vaccination rates have decreased COVID-19 spread, hospitalizations, and deaths, Alexander-Scott said Rhode Island has seen this before.

Last summer, cases decreased throughout the warmer weather when schools were out for the year, and people were able to “take it outside.” However, come fall 2020, cases again increased and the “second wave” of COVID-19 hit the state, sparking an economic pause and increased business restrictions that shut down several industries.

She said the COVID-19 Delta variant is more contagious than any other strain that the world has seen to date, and encouraged Rhode Islanders to get vaccinated ahead of the fall.

“Do your part by getting you, your loved ones, and neighbors vaccinated,” said Alexander-Scott.





