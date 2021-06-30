R.I. officials: State should close one Eleanor Slater Hospital building, change leadership

Womazetta Jones, the secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, said in her 10-page review that the Adolph Meyer building in Cranston should still be closed. That’s something the administration of McKee’s predecessor, Gina Raimondo, had also proposed before McKee put a halt to changes when he took office.

The review represents the first steps in Governor Dan McKee’s efforts to address the crisis that’s roiling the state’s hospital of last resort.

PROVIDENCE — The state should move forward with plans to close one Eleanor Slater Hospital building, and also needs a leadership shakeup and potential pay cuts for high-level administrators, a McKee administration review released Wednesday found.

Advertisement

But the review largely left unresolved questions about other parts of the sprawling and troubled system, like the Zambarano unit in Burrillville. Raimondo’s administration had proposed building a skilled nursing facility there. The patients there need a nursing home, not a hospital level of care, state officials had previously argued.

Jones’ report leaves open the question about whether a new building in Burrillville will be constructed, and whether the current building could still have some use if one is built. The state needs to consider what sort of licenses these facilities need to have, Jones wrote. That is ultimately a bureaucratic question, but it’s one that will have a profound effect on the type of care that some of the most vulnerable Rhode Islanders get.

The Adolph Meyer building and the Zambarano unit are both in poor condition, with “life safety” work left unaddressed and significant or even extreme ligature risks. Jones’ report suggests a future for the Regan building in Cranston, which consultants for the Raimondo administration had proposed closing, too.

A number of ongoing reviews, including by the state attorney general, will help guide the McKee administration about the next steps, Jones’ report said. The report lays out recommendations to McKee, rather than formal orders, but McKee himself was set to unveil them at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

The report also called for a shakeup of leadership running the hospital system. That would appear to go beyond the departures of several high-ranking officials who had raised concerns about operations there.

The current leadership team “has lost the trust and confidence of staff, community, stakeholders and the General Assembly,” Jones said. The current leadership team “lacks cohesion and professionalism amongst one another,” had not been transparent or forthcoming, and had an insular culture, Jones said.

Human resources should also do a salary study, Jones’ report said.

The roughly 200 patients at Eleanor Slater Hospital have complex medical or psychiatric conditions. Some have been ordered by a court for mental health treatment. Others are on ventilators or suffer from the effects of drug overdoses or car crashes.

The hospital system has been embroiled in multiple crises for months. Unions and local lawmakers have raised concerns about plans to reshape the hospital system. Advocates for patients there say there’s nowhere else in Rhode Island to send them, yet doctors have said the state aggressively tried to discharge them anyway to deal with the system’s financial problems.

Those financial problems, meanwhile, are still unresolved because of questions over whether the hospital system has more psychiatric than medical patients, which would threaten its ability to bill Medicaid.