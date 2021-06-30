Severe thunderstorms leave behind flooding, damage at Six Flags New England

Six Flags New England in Agawam was closed Wednesday after a severe thunderstorm system slammed Western Massachusetts Tuesday evening, leaving behind downed tree branches and several inches of flooding.
Photos and videos from patrons inside the park when the storms hit show swirling winds dislodging umbrellas and ripping down signs. People can be seen running for cover — some gathered in a park gift shop.
“It was very scary,” wrote one park-goer on Instagram. “The kids were crying. We were under one of those tables with the umbrellas and we had to hold them because they were flying around.”
Six Flags is closed Wednesday for “weather-related cleanup,” according to the park’s website.
