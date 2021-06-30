Severe weather and damaging storms are possible Wednesday afternoon

As temperatures have now warmed back into the 90s, this will set the stage for plenty of atmospheric energy. This means that any storms that do occur could be strong to severe.

Each day, the Storm Prediction Center comes out with a forecast for the entire country as to whether or not there’s a likelihood of severe weather. This includes the chances of everything from hail to strong winds and even tornadoes. New England has an enhanced chance of severe weather Wednesday as a frontal system approaches the region and clashes with hot and humid air. That means there is a strong likelihood of widespread storms, some of which could bring damage.

Temperature readings reached into the 90s quite early Wednesday, hitting 92 degrees at Logan Airport around 10 a.m. NOAA

The most likely problem would be damaging wind, although torrential rain can also create issues on the roads from street flooding.

Storms are likely this afternoon, especially after 5 p.m. WeatherBELL

Because this frontal system is moving so slowly, it will keep clouds and the chance of showers in the area right into Friday. This is of course the start of the Fourth of July weekend, and the details on exactly how the weather will unfold Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are still somewhat questionable. I do know it won’t be hot, nor will we see a lot of sunshine. But, it’s also not going to be a washout.

Thursday will bring a lot of clouds, and still quite a bit of humidity; although temperatures will be staying in the lower 80s, some of the showers could contain thunder and also some heavy downpours. It will get even cooler and less humid for Friday and Saturday, when temperatures will be, in some cases, nearly 30 degrees cooler than the extremes of this week. You’ll be able to keep the windows open Friday night as temperatures fall back to the 50s.

A slow-moving cold front was approaching New England on Wednesday morning. COD Weather

Saturday is going to be the least favorable of the three weekend days. I expect a lot of clouds and temperatures only around 70 degrees, with a few showers — although it will not be a washout. On Sunday, look for a blend of clouds and sunshine; it will be a little warmer, with temperatures in the mid-70s, but there is the likelihood of some pop-up showers in the afternoon. Monday, the last day of the long holiday weekend, will bring the most sunshine and temperatures in the lower 80s. There is more 90-degree heat on the horizon thereafter, and it remains to be seen just how extensive that becomes.