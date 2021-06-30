Somerville man, former Seekonk man arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

Chase Kevin Allen, 25, formerly of Seekonk, who now lives in Reno, Nev., was arrested in Seekonk and is charged with destruction or injury to buildings or property in special maritime and territorial jurisdiction and an act of physical violence on grounds, according to the statement.

Noah S. Bacon, 28, of Somerville, faces six charges, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, entering or remaining in the gallery of either house of Congress, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, the FBI said in a statement.

The FBI arrested a Somerville man and a former Seekonk man Wednesday in connection with the Jan. 6 assault on the US Capitol building in Washington, D.C., officials said.

Lawyers for Bacon and Allen could not be located Wednesday evening.

The FBI received a tip on Feb. 11 that Bacon had been present when supporters of former president Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building, according to a criminal complaint filed in US District Court for the District of Columbia.

A witness identified Bacon in video posted online by The New Yorker magazine and pointed agents to an Instagram account in Bacon’s name, which included a photo of the Washington Monument posted Jan. 5 along with an ambiguous message, according to the document.

“I am in DC for Trump’s special Jan 6th event,” the message read. “Extremely excited and hopeful for you to see why I am so excited. Clarity might not be arriving today or tomorrow, but I promise I do believe things are going beautifully (please turn off your tv) and we are on the precipice of something beautiful.”

In The New Yorker video, a man appearing to be Bacon helps open a door to the Senate balcony, according to the document. Other photos and video show a man who appears to be Bacon sitting in the balcony wearing a T-shirt that reads, “I [heart] Trump,” the document says.

The FBI received tips Feb. 6 and Feb. 10 that Allen was among a group of people who were recorded while they destroyed video cameras and other equipment in a media staging area outside the northeast corner of the Capitol, according to a criminal complaint filed in US District Court for the District of Columbia.

Allen, a self-described documentary filmmaker, told investigators he was present when the equipment was destroyed but did not participate, according to the document.

