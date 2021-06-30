Summer in the Highlands returns to Newton with live music and a movie

Since Summer in the Highlands began 13 years ago, the neighborhood of Newton has been getting together every June, July, and August for Friday night concerts at the Hyde Community Center. When the pandemic forced the event to discontinue its concerts last year, “people missed it and realized how much this event meant for the community,” Rice said.

“We have large crowds all summer. People from all over the city came to spend the night listening to music,” said John Rice, organizer for the event.

After missing out on weekly concerts during the pandemic, residents of Newton enjoyed a musical performance by Studio Two, a Beatles tribute band, and an outdoor movie as Summer in the Highlands returned to the Hyde Community Center on June 21.

“When the Hyde concert was starting again, I was like ‘Yes — thank God!’” said Katie Britton, who was with her daughter and a friend in the audience.

Britton and her friend Becky Mozaffarian, who also was there with her daughter, have been bringing their kids to the event for four years now. Mozaffarian said it’s a nice way to connect each week — the kids run around while the parents hang out with each other.

“It’s a really great place for people to get together as a community,” Rice said.

Rice said the Hyde Community Center, which is right next to the city’s Hyde playground, created a venue for Summer in the Highlands to utilize 1 acre of space for its concerts.

“It was the perfect combination of a city operation and a private operation working together,” he said.

Children played at the playground while their parents enjoyed the band’s performance. Among the crowd, families had picnics and many elders danced to the music.

“It’s a wonderful way to spend the evening in the summer,” said Bruce Bordette, who was in the audience and said he has been coming to the event for the past decade or so.

For many people in the crowd, reconnecting with friends and neighbors was one of the main reasons for coming to Summer in the Highlands.

“Seeing people that you may not get to see throughout the year,” said Kara Porier, reflecting on what brings her back every year.

Porier lives in Newton and said she has been coming to the event for 15 years. The event was a great opportunity for Porier to bring her kids to see their friends and watch a movie together in Newton. Porier said she also came to support organizers such as Rice and local businesses.

“Tonight, I think for us, it felt like the first time that life was a little bit back to normal,” said Alix Childs, who said this was her third year coming to the event. Childs said she missed the event last year when it was canceled and is excited about the return of the concerts.

Summer in the Highlands 2021 will have weekly concerts throughout July and August. For a schedule see: hydecenter.org/2021-summer-in-the-highlands/

Brandon Tzou and Kaito Au can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.