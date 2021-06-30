Three men wounded in Lynn shooting

The victims’ injuries are not considered life threatening, according to Kmiec.

Police were called to 24 Arlington St. at 12:06 a.m. Tuesday, where officers found three men, aged 18, 19, and 25, suffering from gunshot wounds, said Lieutenant Michael Kmiec, a Lynn police spokesperson. One man was shot in the stomach, another in the leg, and the third in the arm, Kmiec said.

Three men were hospitalized after a triple shooting in Lynn early Tuesday morning, police said.

Two of the men were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital and the other to Salem Hospital on the North Shore, he said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. A police investigation is ongoing.

The incident follows the shooting of a 15-year-old girl on North Common Terrace in Lynn last Friday.

