Thunderstorms are heading to Mass. These maps show what to expect

Thunderstorms are expected to roll across Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing lightning, damaging wind gusts, and street flooding, forecasters said.
“Strong to severe” thunderstorms are expected between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts could reach up to 70 miles per hour. Forecasters said there may even be a chance of hail.
These maps show what you can expect from the storm.
[Severe Thunderstorms Between 2 and 10 PM] This is an approximate radar simulation of the strong to severe thunderstorms are expected between 2 and 10 PM this evening. Damaging wind gusts, localized street flooding, and dangerous cloud to ground lightning are the main threats. pic.twitter.com/yOCOLYd9al— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 30, 2021
The weather service said a severe thunderstorm watch would be likely for most of southern New England.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch will likely be issued shortly for much of #SNE. https://t.co/IGTGFHFnci— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 30, 2021
Here’s a snapshot of the radar in the Northeast as of 3 p.m.
