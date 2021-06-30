fb-pixel Skip to main content

Thunderstorms are heading to Mass. These maps show what to expect

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated June 30, 2021, 1 hour ago
A woman used an umbrella to protect herself from the rain on the Harborwalk in the Seaport District of Boston.
A woman used an umbrella to protect herself from the rain on the Harborwalk in the Seaport District of Boston.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Thunderstorms are expected to roll across Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing lightning, damaging wind gusts, and street flooding, forecasters said.

“Strong to severe” thunderstorms are expected between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts could reach up to 70 miles per hour. Forecasters said there may even be a chance of hail.

These maps show what you can expect from the storm.

There is a chance of severe weather later Wednesday, with damaging winds a possibility in the strongest storms.
There is a chance of severe weather later Wednesday, with damaging winds a possibility in the strongest storms.NOAA

The weather service said a severe thunderstorm watch would be likely for most of southern New England.

Here’s a snapshot of the radar in the Northeast as of 3 p.m.

Advertisement

A look at the radar as of about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
A look at the radar as of about 3 p.m. Wednesday.National Weather Service

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.

Boston Globe video