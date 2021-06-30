Thunderstorms are heading to Mass. These maps show what to expect

Thunderstorms are expected to roll across Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing lightning, damaging wind gusts, and street flooding, forecasters said.

“Strong to severe” thunderstorms are expected between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts could reach up to 70 miles per hour. Forecasters said there may even be a chance of hail.

These maps show what you can expect from the storm.