Severe storms rumble into Central Massachusetts, prompting tornado warnings

National Weather Service forecasters issued tornado warnings Wednesday afternoon as severe thunderstorms rolled from Western Massachusetts into Central Massachusetts, at one point saying they had seen rotation in the clouds.

But shortly after 5 p.m. the forecasters canceled the warning, saying the storm that prompted the warning “appears to be more of a damaging straight line wind threat as opposed to a tornado.”

“However, a severe thunderstorm warning for damaging wind gusts remains in effect,” the forecasters said.