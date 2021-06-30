fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two men hospitalized in North Andover crash

By Andrew Stanton Globe Correspondent,Updated June 30, 2021, 1 hour ago

A 22-year-old man was flown to Tufts Medical Center with “possible serious injuries,” and a 52-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital following a two-vehicle crash in North Andover Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The crash occurred on Route 114 near Palomino Drive at 3:25 p.m., Sergeant Sean Daley, a North Andover police spokesperson, said in a brief phone interview.

The crash remains under investigation, he said.

No further information was immediately available.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.

