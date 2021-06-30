Two men hospitalized in North Andover crash

A 22-year-old man was flown to Tufts Medical Center with “possible serious injuries,” and a 52-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital following a two-vehicle crash in North Andover Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The crash occurred on Route 114 near Palomino Drive at 3:25 p.m., Sergeant Sean Daley, a North Andover police spokesperson, said in a brief phone interview.