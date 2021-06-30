We’re not special

Even in a state with strong gun safety laws. Even in a place considered progressive, where you might assume fewer people would grab at the easy answers offered by white supremacy, the sick ideology whose hold on this country gets stronger by the day.

Nathan Allen, the alleged shooter in the Winthrop rampage on Saturday, photographed walking down Shirley Street. The box truck he crashed into a house moments before is visible behind him.

We are grieving, and desperate for answers right now: We are raking through his past because we need to understand what sent Nathan Allen out into Winthrop’s streets with his guns on Saturday afternoon. Allen, 28, left the white people he encountered in those 15 violent minutes unharmed. He executed Air Force veteran Ramona Cooper, and retired State Trooper David L. Green, who were both Black.

Suffolk DA Rachael Rollins called the murders racially motivated, and suggested Allen might have targeted more people — perhaps at a nearby synagogue — if a police sergeant hadn’t shot him dead in a dry cleaner’s parking lot. Investigators found notebooks into which Allen had poured his hate, their pages containing antisemitism, swastikas, talk of white people as “apex predators.”

There is still much we don’t know, but so far, it appears as if those beloved souls lost on Shirley Street happened upon the intersection of violent racist fantasies and mental illness at exactly the wrong moment.

What brought Allen, 28, there to meet them? What we know about his past is a caricature of the “he seemed like such a nice guy” interviews that often follow unimaginable crimes by white men in pretty, close-knit communities like Winthrop.

He was well-educated, with a stable-seeming family and a good job. Allen worked out at — and raised money for — a boxing gym that offered free classes to Black and brown kids. He loved rabbits, for heaven’s sake.

His good-guy traits were well-documented, including in these pages. He was in love, his devotion chronicled in a Globe column: He asked his future wife’s parents for their blessing, then proposed with a sign, hung on the neck of their pet rabbit Sigmund, that read, “Will you marry my dad?” They held the ceremony last fall at the nursing home where her beloved 92-year-old grandfather lived, because they didn’t want him to miss it.

“It’s a great story,” Allen said at the time.

What happened in the 10 months between that day and his deadly rampage on Shirley Street? Here we get into murkier territory. Allen clearly kept his true feelings well concealed, or he went galloping over the edge at some point; he appears to have embraced a delusion that made sense of his unraveling world.

It wasn’t hard to find, given that it was all around him. The vile notion of white supremacy and its attendant hatreds has migrated from the shadows into the open in the past few years. It has entered the halls of Congress, its proponents sent there by white voters who believe the racist lies told by politicians who can win elections only by turning Americans against each other. It stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6th, its fascist core riding the Big Lie of a stolen election to desecrate our democracy.

There are no borders around a town like Winthrop, around any of our home towns, that can keep that hateful ideology out. It’s here, and everywhere.

It is early yet, but so far, we have not seen evidence that Allen threw in with these haters, in Massachusetts or elsewhere. In some ways, what happened on Saturday would make more sense if he had. Or if there had been some indication that he shared the qualities of others who act out their genocidal fantasies: a criminal record, a history of troubling statements, an unstable life, isolation, or any of the other factors that analysts look back on and say, “Yes, the signs were all there.”

But what we know of Allen so far is more troubling: a life that seemed a world away from those signs; a radicalization process that is still a mystery; a rupture from reason that careened into the violence that cut down two victims who happened to have been in the wrong place, and in the wrong skin.

It’s terrifying to think that Allen may have thrown up red flags that were missed here. More terrifying: that there were no red flags at all.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.