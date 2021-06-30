Woman killed in crash on Route 79 in Fall River

A 45-year-old woman was killed in a single car crash on Route 79 in Fall River on Wednesday evening, State Police said.

The woman, who was from Fall River, was not immediately identified. She was driving a car that crashed into the median just south of the split for Route 24 around 7:45 p.m., State Police said.

The crash closed some lanes of the highway. MassDOT’s highway division responded to the scene to place signs and traffic cones to redirect drivers, State Police said.