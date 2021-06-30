Woman killed in crash on Route 79 in Fall River

A 45-year-old woman was killed in a single car crash on Route 79 in Fall River on Wednesday evening, State Police said.
The woman, who was from Fall River, was not immediately identified. She was driving a car that crashed into the median just south of the split for Route 24 around 7:45 p.m., State Police said.
The crash closed some lanes of the highway. MassDOT’s highway division responded to the scene to place signs and traffic cones to redirect drivers, State Police said.
No further information was immediately available Wednesday night.
#MAtraffic Crash Rte 79 southbound South of Rte 24 in #FallRiver. Serious injuries reported. Lane closures in place, expect delays for cleanup and crash investigation.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 1, 2021
Katie Redefer can b reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.