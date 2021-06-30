fb-pixel Skip to main content

Woman killed in crash on Route 79 in Fall River

By Katie Redefer Globe Correspondent,Updated June 30, 2021, 6 minutes ago

A 45-year-old woman was killed in a single car crash on Route 79 in Fall River on Wednesday evening, State Police said.

The woman, who was from Fall River, was not immediately identified. She was driving a car that crashed into the median just south of the split for Route 24 around 7:45 p.m., State Police said.

The crash closed some lanes of the highway. MassDOT’s highway division responded to the scene to place signs and traffic cones to redirect drivers, State Police said.

No further information was immediately available Wednesday night.

Katie Redefer can b reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.

