93 confirmed cases, 1 death, and 20,234 vaccinations: See today’s new COVID-19 data from Mass.

The department also reported one new confirmed coronavirus death, bringing the state’s total to 17,630.

The Department of Public Health reported that the high-stakes campaign to vaccinate people got another 20,234 shots into people’s arms.

Experts and officials say the protection from vaccinations is kicking in, and the pandemic appears to be subsiding after a year of wracking the state. Governor Charlie Baker says “brighter days are very much upon us.”

The DPH said 1,348 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 110 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 31,484 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 23.8 million. New antigen tests were completed for 3,778 people, bringing that total to 1,419,547.

The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at .36 percent.

The department said the rate would be .49 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

The number of new vaccinations brought the total to 8,622,067. The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Tuesday, when 10,692 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 89.8 percent of the 9,604,400 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 4,413,739 first shots and 3,932,481 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 275,847 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 4,208,328.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com. Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.