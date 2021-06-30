Supreme Court leaves CDC ban on evictions in place

A group of landlords, real estate companies, and real estate trade associations in Alabama and Georgia convinced US District Judge Dabney Friedrich in the spring that the CDC lacked authority to impose the moratorium.

The ban has just been extended another month, until the end of July, and the Biden administration said it will end then.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court voted 5 to 4 on Tuesday night to leave in place the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s ban on evictions, imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic and prevent homelessness.

But Friedrich stayed her order to allow appeals to continue. A panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit kept it in place, saying it believed the government was likely to prevail.

Advertisement

At the Supreme Court, Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. joined fellow conservative Brett Kavanaugh and liberal Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan to keep the stay in place.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito Jr., Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett said they would have lifted the stay, which would have struck down the moratorium.

Neither side explained its reasoning in the short emergency order. But Kavanaugh wrote separately to say that while he agreed the CDC had exceeded its authority, this was not the time to scuttle the ban on evictions.

“Because the CDC plans to end the moratorium in only a few weeks, on July 31, and because those few weeks will allow for additional and more orderly distribution of the congressionally appropriated rental assistance funds,” the stay should remain in place, Kavanaugh said.

He added that in his view, any further extension of the moratorium would require “clear and specific congressional authorization” via new legislation.

On June 24, CDC director Rochelle Walensky extended the evictions moratorium from June 30 until July 31. The CDC said “this is intended to be the final extension of the moratorium.”

Advertisement

The White House is ramping up efforts aimed at preventing evictions, in particular by accelerating the disbursal of federal aid to millions of renters across the country. These efforts are being led in part by Gene Sperling, who was brought into the administration to oversee implementation of the administration’s $1.9 trillion relief package, which included tens of billions of dollars in rental aid.

After a congressional moratorium on evictions expired last summer, former president Donald Trump ordered the CDC to step in. It issued an order in September, citing its power to take emergency actions to stop the infection’s spread. It said it applied to tenants who, if evicted, would likely become homeless or be forced to live in close quarters in a congregate or shared-living setting.

The moratorium deadline has been extended several times.

The realtors told the Supreme Court that the CDC had gone too far and that the moratorium was no longer needed.

Washington Post

Historians place Trump as fourth-worst president

Despite being impeached twice, former president Donald Trump is not the worst president in US history, according to 142 presidential historians surveyed by C-SPAN, the results of which were released Wednesday.

But the survey does not give Trump much to brag about either. He ranked lower than William Henry Harrison, who was only president for 31 days, and John Tyler, the only former president buried in a coffin draped with the Confederate flag.

Advertisement

So who ranked worse than Trump? According to the historians, presidents Franklin “Bleeding Kansas” Pierce, Andrew “First to Be Impeached” Johnson, and James “Failed to Stop the Civil War” Buchanan, who came in last.

To be clear, this was an informal survey whose respondents were selected by C-SPAN, not a scientific poll. Dozens more historians were invited to complete the survey this time than in years past. C-SPAN said this was to reflect “new diversity in race, gender, age, and philosophy,” but that also makes it harder to compare it to previous surveys.

Still, the respondents are all distinguished presidential historians covering a broad range of perspectives, and there are certainly insights to gain from their collective opinions.

Even with all the new historians participating, the top and bottom rankings remained unchanged. Since 2009, the top four presidents have been: 1) Abraham Lincoln; 2) George Washington; 3) Franklin D. Roosevelt; and 4) Theodore Roosevelt. (Washington and FDR switched places in the 2000 survey.) The bottom three have been always been Pierce, Johnson, and Buchanan, in that order.

The survey is conducted only when there is a change in administration, so that each presidency can be evaluated in its entirety. The historians do not rank the presidents themselves. Instead they are asked to rate each president from 1 to 10 on 10 leadership categories; the averages of all of the ratings are then ranked. The 10 categories are public persuasion, crisis leadership, economic management, moral authority, international relations, administrative skills, relations with Congress, vision/setting an agenda, pursuit of equal justice for all, and performance within the context of the times.

Advertisement

Trump got his best average rating on public persuasion, in which he came in 32nd. On moral authority and administrative skills, however, he came in dead last.

Washington Post

Trump trumpets typical themes in Texas appearance

Former president Donald Trump on Wednesday declared that both US elections and US immigration policies are “sick” during an event in Weslaco, Tex., at which he overstated his administration’s progress in reaching his marquee goal of building a border wall.

“We have a sick country in many ways,” Trump said after receiving a briefing from Governor Greg Abbott and other Texas officials. “It’s sick in elections, and it’s at the border. . . . And if you don’t have good elections and if you don’t have a strong border, you don’t have a country.”

In meandering remarks, Trump repeated his baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him and repeatedly attacked Biden for altering some of Trump’s hard-line immigration policies.

Trump spent much of his time, however, talking up his efforts to build a wall along the 2,000-mile US-Mexico border, claiming that “we built almost 500 miles of wall despite two-and-a-half years of lawsuits” and that “we were just about finished” when he left office.

While in office, Trump abandoned his original plan for a concrete wall and agreed to build 30-foot-tall steel bollard fences and vehicle barriers. The plan, at the time Trump left office, called for 738 miles of this “border wall system.”

Advertisement

A fact sheet released by US Customs and Border Protection and the US Army Corps of Engineers showed that as of Jan. 8, 453 miles of the project had been completed.

Of that, 351 miles were replacement barriers, 47 miles were new barriers, and the remaining 55 miles were “secondary” barriers.

Biden suspended wall construction upon taking office.

Washington Post