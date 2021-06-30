Trump Organization, CFO Allen Weisselberg expected to face charges in New York over taxes, report says

The Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, are expected to be charged by the Manhattan district attorney over alleged tax crimes, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The newspaper, which cited anonymous sources familiar with the matter, reported that the charges are expected to come down Thursday, and could include allegations of tax evasion. Weisselberg and other Trump Organization employees could appear in court on Thursday, according to the newspaper.
Speculation has been rampant for weeks about whether the company owned by former president Donald Trump could face criminal charges stemming from a long-running investigation by New York City prosecutors. In February, Trump’s personal tax returns and other records were turned over to the Manhattan district attorney’s office after a lengthy legal battle to keep them secret.
Advertisement
Lawyers for the Trump Organization on Monday met with prosecutors in a last-minute effort to prevent a potential indictment. A lawyer for the company told the Associated Press on Monday that an indictment would not come down against the former president this week.
“I can’t say he’s out of the woods yet completely,” Ron Fischetti added.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated.
Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.