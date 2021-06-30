Trump Organization, CFO Allen Weisselberg expected to face charges in New York over taxes, report says

The Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, are expected to be charged by the Manhattan district attorney over alleged tax crimes, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper, which cited anonymous sources familiar with the matter, reported that the charges are expected to come down Thursday, and could include allegations of tax evasion. Weisselberg and other Trump Organization employees could appear in court on Thursday, according to the newspaper.

Speculation has been rampant for weeks about whether the company owned by former president Donald Trump could face criminal charges stemming from a long-running investigation by New York City prosecutors. In February, Trump’s personal tax returns and other records were turned over to the Manhattan district attorney’s office after a lengthy legal battle to keep them secret.