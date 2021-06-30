In fourth season, Advanced Math and Science Academy girls’ tennis wins Division 3 championship

The talent and potential was obvious right away — the Eagles advanced to the Division 3 Central final in 2017, quarterfinals in 2018, and state semifinals in 2019. Wednesday, as they outlasted Manchester Essex, 4-1, at WestFit Club in Westford, the Eagles completed their rapid ascension and clinched the first state championship in school history in any sport.

Back when the current seniors were eighth-graders in 2017, and Dave Gordon was in his first year at The Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School in Marlborough, members of the athletic department learned there was interest and decided to launch a girls’ tennis team.

AMSA, founded in 2005, is consistently one of the highest-performing schools in the state academically. Now, the school has a state athletic championship trophy to add to its shelf alongside the math and science hardware.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Gordon said. “I’m really happy for them and just so proud of them.”

The Eagles (19-0), the second seed from the Central, received wins from Bradley-bound Kirstin Hailey (6-1, 6-0) at first singles, Emilie LaPointe (6-2, 6-3) No. 2, Plymouth State-bound Elena Cardoso (7-6 (7-5), 6-2) third singles, and Sruthi Kurada and Anna Gronkin (4-6, 6-4, 10-8) at first doubles.

Emery Weber-Provost and Vanessa Gregory pulled out a 6-3, 6-2 victory at second doubles for the Hornets (16-2), the 1-seed from the North. The majority of matches were tight, but the Eagles delivered in the clutch.

“I can’t even believe it,” Cardoso said. “It’s so amazing.”

Cardoso’s triumph made it 3-1 and clinched the overall match. Once she pulled out a marathon first set, she hit her stride in the second and cruised from there. LaPointe was in command the entire way, and Hailey was methodical and poised in a match that was more competitive than the score indicates.

Hailey, who finished her high school career with just five losses, was quick to credit her opponent, Stephanie Pratt.

“She’s a great player, but I think I played one of my best matches out there,” Hailey said. “My serve was definitely on. The points were so long, and the games were so close.”

With three singles matches on one side of the club and two doubles matches on the other, fans were clumped together, craning their necks to watch the action. Once the overall result was sealed, fans gathered on the open doubles court to watch Kurada and Gronkin prevail.

For the Hornets, who lost 10 seniors from last year’s team and had five this season, it was a tough ending to a stellar season. Pratt, Miller, and the rest of the seniors will be tough to replace, but they’re proud of the legacy they’ve left.

“I think we proved everyone wrong and made it very far,” Miller said. “It was heartwarming to see what we could do with a new batch of girls.”



