Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful for Thursday’s Game 5

“We’ll take it day by day and see how he’s doing,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Bucks officials said the two-time MVP hyperextended his left knee in the third quarter of a 110-88 Game 4 loss to the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday night. The Bucks announced Wednesday an MRI confirmed that diagnosis and said he’d be listed as doubtful Thursday.

“When you talk about the range of possibilities, I think where this has landed has to be looked at as a positive,” Budenholzer added. “It’s still a really difficult fall.”

Antetokounmpo was attempting to block a dunk attempt by Atlanta’s Clint Capela when he landed awkwardly. He clutched his knee in obvious pain and remained down for several minutes before walking slowly to the locker room.

He briefly went back to the Bucks’ bench and then returned to the locker room shortly afterward.

The Bucks and Hawks are tied at two games apiece in the Eastern Conference finals

Antetokounmpo has been averaging 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists in the postseason. Milwaukee went 6-5 in the 11 regular-season games Antetokounmpo missed, including a stretch of six straight games in April when he also was dealing with an injured left knee.

The Hawks have their own injury issues.

Star guard Trae Young missed Game 4 with a bone bruise in his right ankle, and Capela took an elbow in the face late in the game. Hawks coach Nate McMillan didn’t have an update on either player when he spoke to the media Thursday morning.

Capela is the Hawks’ top rebounder and one of the NBA’s best defensive players.

In a postseason filled with significant injures, Capela was struck around his nose and right eye by Bucks guard Sam Merrill on a play under the basket. The Hawks center left the court with a towel over his face and did not return.

Oakley publishing memoir

Charles Oakley has a memoir coming out next year that includes a brief assist from former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan.

Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Oakley’s “The Last Enforcer” Feb. 1, 2022. The book will be co-written by longtime NBA writer Frank Isola. Jordan is contributing a foreword.

Oakley, a power forward known for his rebounding skills and confrontational ways, played for 19 years in the NBA, the first three with Jordan. According to Gallery Books, Oakley will bring “his signature, unfiltered style to stories about dustups on the court and controversies off it.”