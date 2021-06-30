Chip Ganassi stunningly sells NASCAR team

Chip Ganassi sold his NASCAR team to Justin Marks , owner of Trackhouse Racing, and declared he will pull out of the nation’s top stock car series at the end of this season. Ganassi fields two cars in the Cup Series but will transfer his North Carolina race shop and all its assets to Marks for 2022. “He made me a great offer that required my attention. The team wasn’t for sale,” Ganassi told the Associated Press. “I’m not out of racing, I’m just out of NASCAR,” Ganassi said. “I still have an IndyCar team. I still have an IMSA sports car team. I still have a Formula E team. I had an offer that I was required to consider.” Marks said he called Ganassi out of the blue to make his pitch. “I think there’s a lesson here that sometimes you just have to make the call and that’s what I did, I said, ‘I’m in the process right now, we’re at a point in time where I’m trying to identify opportunities to grow in this space and to a create a great future for Trackhouse,’” Marks told AP. Marks, who drove 22 Xfinity Series races for Ganassi from 2016-18, said the team owner was intrigued. “He was interested in hearing what I had to say,” Marks said. “I think maybe he didn’t know how serious I was. We had a great conversation that day.”

Tadej Pogacar waited until the penultimate stage to take control of the Tour de France last year. The young Slovenian rider did it after only five stages this summer, with a stunning display in Wednesday’s time trial at Laval, France that won’t be forgotten by his rivals. In the first big battle between the main contenders — a 16.9-mile test against the clock coming early in the race — Pogacar reigned supreme, powering to victory to assert himself as the favorite at the showcase event. The 22-year-old UAE Team Emirates leader did not seize the yellow jersey but gained time over his main rivals. Pogacar was 44 seconds faster than last year’s runner-up, Primoz Roglic, and 2018 champion Geraint Thomas dropped 1 minute, 18 seconds. Richard Carapaz, a former Giro champion with big ambitions at the Tour this year, was 1:44 off the pace. World champion Julian Alaphilippe was among the day’s losers, 1:11 off Pogacar’s pace. Pogacar lagged 39 seconds behind leader Mathieu van der Poel at the start of Stage 5 in the western Mayenne region and erased a big chunk of the deficit to move into second place in the general classification.

Spectator who caused crash arrested

Police in France arrested a woman who they say is the spectator who held up a sign and caused a serious crash at the Tour de France on Saturday. Multiple news media outlets reported that the woman was in custody Wednesday. The woman, 30, turned herself in, France police told France Bleu Finistère. Video from the race Saturday showed the woman leaning into the road while holding up a cardboard sign for the television cameras. Because she had her back to the approaching riders, she failed to realize how close the riders were to her position and did not pull the sign out of the way of the racers in time. German rider Tony Martin, who was near the front of the pack of cyclists, crashed into it with his handlebars and, losing his momentum and his balance, fell onto the road in front of the tightly packed field. That set off a cascade of collisions that led to several injuries; dozens of riders were involved in the crash.

Soccer

Sancho appears headed to Manchester United for $100 million

Jadon Sancho appears finally headed to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund after a long-running pursuit of the winger. United has agreed to a deal in principle to sign Sancho for $100 million from Dortmund, a person with knowledge of the deal said. Sancho, 21, is currently with the England squad involved in the European Championship as the team prepares for its quarterfinal with Ukraine on Saturday. Despite Sancho commanding a big fee after impressing in the Bundesliga, he is yet to start for England at the tournament.

WNBA

Candace Parker headlines All-Star team taking on US Olympic squad

Candace Parker will headline a WNBA All-Star team that will face the US Olympic squad in Las Vegas July 14. Parker, who was not chosen for the 2016 Olympic team after helping the US win gold medals in 2008 and 2012, was chosen for her sixth All-Star appearance. The WNBA stars will face a US squad led by Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, who will be making their fifth Olympic appearance. It’s a record 12th All-Star Game for Bird and 10th for Taurasi — tying her with Tamika Catchings for second most all-time.

NFL

Saints right tackle Ramczyk agrees to extension

Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who once quit football during college to pursue a career in welding, has agreed to a five-year contract extension, making him one of the highest-paid offensive linemen in the NFL. The new contract for the 2019 All-Pro selection is worth up to $96 million, a person with knowledge of the situation said … Two men who ran onto the field during the final quarter of Super Bowl LV in February have pleaded no contest to trespassing and agreed to a year of probation.Track and field

World champion sprinter banned from Olympics

World champion sprinter Salwa Eid Naser was banned for two years and will miss the Tokyo Olympics after sport’s highest court overturned a ruling that had cleared her on a technicality for doping tests she missed. The Court of Arbitration for Sport reversed an independent tribunal’s October 2020 decision that at the time cleared the Bahraini 400-meter runner to compete in the Tokyo Games.