In deleted tweet, Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore shows he’s still upset about his contract situation

Last season, the Patriots paid Gilmore $4.5 million from this year’s original salary to bring his compensation more in line with the league’s other top corners. But it’s clear the Patriots need to restructure his deal or find someone willing to make a trade for the cornerback.

Gilmore, who turns 31 in September, is set to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021, the final year of the five-year, $65 million deal he signed with New England in 2017.

When Stephon Gilmore missed the Patriots’ mandatory practices last month, he made his stance on his contract situation clear: He’s not happy.

On Tuesday, Gilmore reminded the world he was unsatisfied.

Gilmore commented on a tweet from CBS Sports about the highest paid defensive backs in the NFL by average annual value (the tweet was later deleted, probably because CBS Sports had a typo).

Gilmore’s average yearly earnings of $13 million didn’t crack the list, leading to a not-so-veiled response.

“Oh ok,” Gilmore wrote.

It’s worth noting that Gilmore’s contract was among the top cornerback deals at the time he signed it. The agreement also included $31 million fully guaranteed and $40 million worth of injury guarantees, as well as a good chunk of front-loaded money.

While Gilmore’s contract was among the top deals when he signed it, many other cornerbacks have zoomed past him in terms of AAV. He’s now ranked 12th in the league at his position.

Gilmore didn’t have his strongest season in 2020. It certainly wasn’t on par compared to 2019, when he won defensive player of the year honors. But he was still a Pro Bowler and stood out as one of the Patriots’ best secondary players before he tore his quad and ended up on the IR.

If the cornerback doesn’t report to training camp when it begins in late July, he will be subject to massive fines for each day he misses.

Information from previous Globe stories was used in this report.